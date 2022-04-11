Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Western Dutchess A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Litchfield and central Dutchess Counties through 600 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Hopewell Junction, or 9 miles northwest of Pawling, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Torrington, New Milford, Pawling, Pleasant Valley, Thomaston, New Hartford, Amenia, Kent, Sharon, Norfolk, Millbrook, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton, Stanfordville, New Hartford Center, Woodbury Center, Hopewell Junction, New Preston, Wingdale and Dover Plains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
