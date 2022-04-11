Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin Snow This Afternoon and Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers leading to accumulating snow. The higher elevations will see 2 to 4 inches. Areas from Skull Hill, which is north of Cody, south to Meeteetse and Grass Creek may see 1 to 2 inches. The Wind River Canyon may also see an inch or so. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, and southwest Big Horn Basin. * WHEN...Around 3 PM through midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous late this afternoon into the evening hours, as snow accumulates on local highways.
Effective: 2022-03-26 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Winds will gust at time to 20 to 30 mph tonight, but below advisory levels. Therefore the advisory has been allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-14 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Fallon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility below a mile at times. Drifting snow will create poor road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with the cold temperatures will result in wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.
Effective: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions could harm or kill early agriculture in the Cache Valley and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139 and 299. * WHEN...From 11 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2022-04-14 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow continues overnight. Little snow accumulation during the daytime hours, but another 1 to 2 inches of snow falls Thursday evening. West wind gusting 30 to 40 mph at times across southern Lincoln County. * WHERE...Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin Foothills, and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...Through 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The combination of snow, cold temperatures, and a gusty wind could impact travel.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Baker and central Columbia Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake City, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake City, Five Points, Watertown, Winfield and Olustee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow continues overnight, with the heaviest snow falling Thursday evening. Additional accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. West wind 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, western Wind River Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Through 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel over the mountain passes may be impacted by the combination of snow, cold, and wind. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, particularly over South Pass. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero may cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Effective: 2022-04-15 06:35:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064 074...075...076...077...078...084...085 AND 086 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...076...084...085...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens... Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...This Afternoon...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Friday Afternoon...West-northwest 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east-northeast late in the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-04-14 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 06:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise affecting Muhlenberg County. .Recent rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Green River, with a crest now expected to occur tomorrow morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 383.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 384.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-15 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 AM CDT Friday. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. .Rain and snow on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Tyler Forks River near Mellen * WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Tyler Fork Mellen 9.0 8.7 Thu 2 pm CDT 8.8 8.0 6.7
Effective: 2022-04-14 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 226 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 226 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 226. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds will diminish through the early evening, with westerly winds of 20 to 40 mph expected across the area Friday morning and afternoon. * Timing...Until 7 PM Thursday and starts again Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
Effective: 2022-04-14 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller The following message is transmitted at the request of the Teller County Sheriff. MANDATORY EVACUATION NOTICE FOR MILLS RANCH ROAD FIRE. EVACUATION ORDER FOR THE AREA 1 MILE NORTH OF MILLS RANCH ROAD AND 1 MILE EAST OF SOUR DOUGH ROAD PAST LOVELL GULCH. TUNE INTO LOCAL MEDIA FOR MORE INFO.
Effective: 2022-04-14 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MORRIS COUNTY At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Hanover, or near Caldwell, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include East Hanover, Lincoln Park, Boonton, Mountain Lakes and Parsippany. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 41 and 49. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232... 234...235...236 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 236 and 237. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...Until 7 PM Thursday and starts again Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
Effective: 2022-04-14 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Essex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Passaic, Bergen and Essex Counties through 515 PM EDT At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Parsippany, or near Morristown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Paterson, Passaic, Wayne, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Rutherford, Ramsey, Caldwell, Tappan, Englewood, Hawthorne and Oradell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
