ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Rental investors flood new home purchases

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousing inventory is low across the country, but more and more newly built homes aren’t going to individuals or families — they’re going to investors. More than one in four houses purchased by rental investors in the fourth quarter was a newly built home, according to data from John Burns Real...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Soaring home prices increased demand for apartment rentals

Between the housing market inventory shortage and the rapidly increasing prices of homes, buyers have been priced out or pushed out of home purchases across the nation. In turn, the demand for rental properties has skyrocketed—which has led investors to set their sights on apartment buildings. In 2021, multifamily property sales—which includes apartments, duplexes, fourplexes, and other multifamily units—totaled $335.3 billion, up 128% from the year prior. By purchasing apartment buildings, commercial property investors are able to capitalize on the opportunity to profit from the increased rent prices that occurred. In 2021, rent increased by an average of 11%—or three times the normal rate—and it has only continued to increase from there. As of February 2022, the average national rent price for one-bedroom units was up 22.6% year over year, and two-bedroom rent was up an average of 20.4%.
HOUSE RENT
Motley Fool

These Are the Top 5 Reasons Buyers Are Delaying Home Purchases

Putting off homeownership? You're in good company. A recent survey reveals that many buyers today are hesitant about owning a home. If you're not sure whether you're ready to buy, it definitely pays to wait. Many people dream of owning a home and make buying one a priority. But buying...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Housing Market#Rental Homes#The Wall Street Journal#Zelman Associates
Benzinga

Fundrise Bets On Continued Rental Market Growth With $37.6 Million Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Rental Home Community

The real estate investment platform Fundrise announced that it acquired Emerald Lakes, a community of 106 detached single-family rental homes in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Two Fundrise sponsored funds formed a joint venture to acquire the property. The Growth eREIT VIII, which invested $2 million and the Fundrise Interval Fund, which invested roughly $17.8 million. The additional $17.8 million was financed through a portfolio credit facility.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
pymnts

British Retailer Ted Baker Could Be Purchased by US Investor

Sycamore Partners, the New York private equity firm specializing in retail investments, is considering a cash offer for Ted Baker, the United Kingdom fashion retailer, Reuters reported Friday (March 18). The news outlet said Sycamore has until April 15 to make an offer for the publicly traded company. Sycamore said...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy