ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban wears $175K bow tie to Brooklyn Beckham wedding

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

That’s one blinged-out bow tie.

Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban attended Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s star-studded wedding Saturday, wearing what he called “the most over the top” neck accessory.

Cheban, who legally changed his name to Foodgod last year, posted a video of the diamond-encrusted bow tie (which could easily double as a headband for “Gossip Girl” heroine Blair Waldorf) on social media ahead of the nuptials.

In an Instagram Reel, he unboxes the Jacob & Co. creation while Drake and Future’s song “Diamonds Dancing” plays in the background.

“I got security don’t try it!” he joked in his caption.

A rep for Jacob & Co. confirms to Page Six Style that the blinding bow tie is encrusted with 36 carats of round-cut diamonds set in 18k white gold, and retails for a whopping $175,000.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF paired the dazzling diamonds with a black tuxedo and Alexander McQueen pilot-frame sunglasses for the wedding festivities in Palm Beach, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMbJ7_0f5mYMbM00 Foodgod went full glam for the festivities. Backgrid/MEGA

Foodgod’s glam bow tie certainly fit the aesthetic of the celebrations; Peltz, 27, walked down the aisle in a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown , while Beckham, 23, said “I do” in a custom Dior tux. And Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsey and Eva Longoria were just a few of the A-list guests in attendance.

For the food influencer, the decadence didn’t stop when the dance floor emptied out — he spent the weekend in South Florida, hitting a bitcoin conference and heading to Miami for caviar at Cote (he’s “addicted” to the stuff, as he shared on Instagram).

In fact, Foodgod loves caviar so much that he gifted his celebrity pals with beluga caviar from Marky’s ($830 for 1 ounce) last Christmas.

Comments / 5

Related
HollywoodLife

David & Victoria Beckham Hold Hands Heading To Nicola Peltz & Son Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photos

David Beckham & wife Victoria Beckham attended their son Brooklyn’s wedding in absolute style — sweetly holding hands on the Peltz’s Palm Beach estate!. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially husband and wife, and Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham showed up in support of their son and his new bride in ultimate style. The former soccer player and his designer wife were seen holding hands in their formal attire on April 9, 2022 on the Peltz’s massive Palm Beach estate worth over $130 million. Victoria opted for a spaghetti strap silver gown with a clutch, keeping her brunette hair up in a bun. Meanwhile, David was dapper in a black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
Palm Beach, FL
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Duchess Kate is a vision in breathtaking bridal dress in The Bahamas

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for her last night in The Bahamas on Friday – and we think she saved her best royal tour outfit for last. Kate looked exquisite in a turquoise satin dress by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley that featured bow-detailing on the shoulders and an elegant, pleated skirt for her arrival alongside Prince William at a reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsey
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Nicola Peltz
HollywoodLife

David Beckham Poses With His 3 Look-Alike Sons In Tuxes At Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photo

The Beckham men looked so handsome while in black-tie attire for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz over the weekend. The Beckham boys were all dressed up to celebrate Brooklyn’s wedding on Saturday April 9. David, 46, smiled alongside his three sons: Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and of course, the groom Brooklyn, 23. Brooklyn posted the photo that showed the three gentlemen in their tuxedos on his Instagram, which you can see here, the day after the ceremony. David looked proud of his oldest son, while his younger brothers also looked excited for the celebration.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Bow Tie#Unboxes The Jacob Co#Bff#Valentino Haute Couture
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards. Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring. When the “Dawson’s Creek”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Meet Nicola Peltz's family: her billionaire dad, ex-model mother and siblings

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn is getting married to his long-term girlfriend Nicola Peltz on 8 April – but how much do you know about his bride's family?. Actress Nicola, 27, comes from a highly-esteemed and wealthy American family headed by her parents Nelson and Claudia, who are hosting the couple's lavish wedding at their Florida home. Nicola is one of five children and it's clear from her Instagram posts that she is extremely close to her family.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

95K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy