Who is Rae from ’The Ultimatum’s Dad? Meet Race Car Driver Craig Williams

By Liz Kocan
 3 days ago
Netflix’s latest dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, features six couples who separate from each other for eight weeks and live with different partners to see if their love is strong enough to survive (will they marry?), or if they should break up (will they move on?). Contestant Rae Williams has spent her time on the show living with a man named Jake, while being separated from her boyfriend Zay, and during this time, her father has appeared on the show to provide some feedback about her potential mates.

Craig Williams was introduced in episode 4 of The Ultimatum as a man who has been notoriously hard on his daughter’s boyfriends in the past. Rae told Jake that her father rarely approves of anyone she dates, and brought Jake to the race track where her father, a professional race car driver, was taking a spin.

Who is Race Car Driver Craig Williams?

Craig Williams also goes by the name Joe Williams (you can watch him driving under that moniker on YouTube), and he has raced cars in the U.S. and internationally for nearly forty years. Williams has also worked as a stunt driver and driving instructor. On The Ultimatum, Williams mentioned briefly to Jake, a former Marine, that he works as a vendor for the Department of Defense to train people, though he said he wouldn’t “go too deep” into what he actually does for them.

As for whether Rae will end up with Jake, it can’t hurt Jake’s chances after her father approved of him, telling Rae that “he’s cool.” We’ll find out what’s next for these two when The Ultimatum‘s season finale streams on Wednesday, April 13.

Decider.com

Decider.com

