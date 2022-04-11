Cop shoots man wielding machete in Queens after responding at scene

A cop shot a man in Queens on Monday morning when the suspect pulled a machete on him during a domestic-disturbance call, authorities said.

The wounded suspect was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said. No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred in the home at Broadway and 33rd Street in Astoria around 10 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said her child’s father had a machete and was saying he wanted to die, law-enforcement sources said.

The man pulled the weapon on an arriving Emergency Services Unit officer, who then shot him, sources said.

The suspect had four prior busts for resisting arrests, sources said.