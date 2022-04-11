ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cop shoots man wielding machete in Queens after responding at scene

By Joe Marino, Larry Celona, Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A cop shot a man in Queens on Monday morning when the suspect pulled a machete on him during a domestic-disturbance call, authorities said.

The wounded suspect was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said. No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred in the home at Broadway and 33rd Street in Astoria around 10 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said her child’s father had a machete and was saying he wanted to die, law-enforcement sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoEyH_0f5mYFQH00
The shooting occurred in the home at Broadway and 33rd Street in Astoria around 10 a.m.Citizen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuthK_0f5mYFQH00 A woman called 911 and said her child’s father had a machete and was saying he wanted to die.Citizen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XV619_0f5mYFQH00
The man pulled the machete on an arriving Emergency Services Unit officer.Citizen

The man pulled the weapon on an arriving Emergency Services Unit officer, who then shot him, sources said.

The suspect had four prior busts for resisting arrests, sources said.

