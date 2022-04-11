ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Mechanic finds art worth millions in Connecticut dumpster

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSf27_0f5mXZnM00

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Dirt-covered items found in a Watertown, Connecticut, dumpster were actually works of art and the mechanic who found them is working to bring attention to the artist’s work.

Jared Whipple, a car mechanic, found the pieces of art in a dumpster outside of an abandoned barn in September 2017, The Associated Press reported. Whipple later learned that the items he found were actually pieces of art made by Francis Hines, an abstract expressionist who had stored his art in the barn.

Francis Hines is best known for his “wrapping” art, where he would wrap fabric around objects, The Associated Press reported. The buildings Hines wrapped in New York include John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Washington Square Arch and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Whipple has collaborated with Hollis Taggart, which has art galleries in New York and Connecticut, to bring more attention to Hines. That includes an exhibition of the artist’s work that will be followed by a sale of 35 to 40 pieces of the found art, CT Insider reported.

Peter Hastings Falk, an art curator and historian, told CT Insider that he estimates each of Hines’ paintings can be sold for around $22,000 and his drawings for $4,500. That would make Whipple’s collection worth millions, if sold in its entirety, the outlet reported.

“I pulled it out of this dumpster and I fell in love with it. I made a connection with it,” Whipple told CT Insider. “My purpose is to get Hines into the history books.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Connecticut Women Artists kicking off Members' Juried Exhibit with opening reception at Art League of New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Women Artists will be kicking off its annual Members’ Juried Exhibit with a live opening reception April 2 at the Art League of New Britain. “It’s usually such a lovely event,” said Cynthia Cooper, CWA Members’ Exhibit chairperson. “Guests come and walk around the exhibit and usually the artists attend so you can often meet an artist and see their work at the same time which is a real treat.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
earnthenecklace.com

Nicole Baker Leaving WJZ: Where Is the Baltimore Anchor Going?

Nicole Baker has been bringing compelling news stories to Baltimore for almost four years on WJZ. So when she announced she is leaving the station, Baltimore residents were naturally dejected. They had several queries about why Nicole Baker is leaving WJZ and where she is going next. The journalist has answered most of the queries, and fortunately, Baltimore has a few more days of Nicole Baker on WJZ before they bid farewell to this amazing anchor.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Watertown, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Watertown, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Washington, CT
WTNH

Florida jury finds Connecticut native guilty of killing family

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury in Florida found a physical therapist from Connecticut guilty of killing his wife, their three children and the family’s dog, ABC affiliate WFTV reports. Anthony Todt, a Colchester native, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 42-year-old wife Megan, and his […]
COLCHESTER, CT
Cody Enterprise

Finding Cody’s street art

Cody High School junior Lukas Wagner has taken his passion for photography and keen eye for composition into creating a photojournalism piece on the street art of Cody. After being inspired by street art from other cities he has visited, Wagner believes adding Cody to his photo collection has helped shine a light on just where the young artist comes from and who he is as a person.
CODY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
attractionmag.com

Find Your Chesapeake: Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art

Attraction magazine has partnered with the National Park Service Chesapeake Bay Office and Chesapeake Conservancy to help readers find their next adventure. Each month, we’ll feature a new place from their helpful website, FindYourChesapeake.com. There, you can also sign up for an e-newsletter, Trips and Tips, that delivers fresh ideas to your inbox each week.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Historian#Art Galleries#History Books#Dumpster#The Associated Press#Ct Insider#Instagram
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sick dolphin dies after Texas beachgoers try to ride it

QUINTANA BEACH, Texas — A dolphin that beached itself in Texas has died, and an animal rescue organization says people on the beach who harassed the animal are partly to blame. Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, a nonprofit group, posted photos of the beached dolphin on Facebook, saying the...
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. “This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry,” said Murphy, who made the announcement via Twitter.
RETAIL
FOX40

Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James held without bail

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting 10 subway riders in Brooklyn on Tuesday, appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail. During his arraignment, prosecutors alleged James, 62, terrified the “entire city” when he allegedly put on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and fired […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett company explores Titanic wreckage

Friday is the anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, and one Everett-based five person crew is taking the plunge to revisit the sunken ship. Stockton Rush is the founder and CEO of Oceangate, the company leading the first multi-year study of the Titanic. “Realizing that there’s really one object...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
102K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy