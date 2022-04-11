ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Reportedly Working on Music for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Movie

By Lauryn Snapp
 1 day ago
After taking home the 2019 trophy for Best Original Song for her song "Shallow" featured in the film, A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga is reportedly setting her sights on another Oscar win and is working on new music for the movie Top Gun: Maverick. In a now-viral video...

EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Trades In Her Spider-Man, Tom Holland, For Andrew Garfield at the Oscars

It looks like Andrew Garfield stepped in as Zendaya's Spider-Man at the 2022 Oscars. The two Spider-Man alums posed for a quick photo together on the red carpet on Sunday. Garfield — who was nominated for best actor in a leading role for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" — made a surprise appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, so their reunion was a sweet treat for Marvel fans.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

