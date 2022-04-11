Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood schools on snow routes

A late-spring snowstorm delays Monday morning classes with many buses on snow routes throughout the area

A record-breaking area spring snowstorm means that many area school districts are delaying classes today with bus routes on a two-hour delay.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District is on a two-hour delay with buses running on regular routes. However, there will be no morning preschool

The Sherwood School District is also on a 2-hour delay with no morning preschool as well. Bus routes No. 2, 3, 4, 7, 10 and 17 are all on snow routes.

Finally, the Beaverton School District is on a two-hour delay with morning buses on snow routes.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.