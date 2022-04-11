ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood schools on snow routes

By Ray Pitz
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

A late-spring snowstorm delays Monday morning classes with many buses on snow routes throughout the area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7ehK_0f5mVvWI00

A record-breaking area spring snowstorm means that many area school districts are delaying classes today with bus routes on a two-hour delay.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District is on a two-hour delay with buses running on regular routes. However, there will be no morning preschool

The Sherwood School District is also on a 2-hour delay with no morning preschool as well. Bus routes No. 2, 3, 4, 7, 10 and 17 are all on snow routes.

Finally, the Beaverton School District is on a two-hour delay with morning buses on snow routes.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton elementary school raises $36,000 for heart research

Valley Catholic Elementary School raised the most funds for the Kids Heart Challenge out of all schools in the region.Valley Catholic Elementary School raised over $36,000 as part of the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge. The Kids Heart Challenge is an in-school curriculum that raises funds for the organization and encourages students to work on their physical and emotional well-being. At Valley Catholic, 219 students participated in activities in school and at home to raise $36,269 — the highest amount of any participating school in Oregon and Southwest Washington. A D V E R T I S I N...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham-Barlow School District enrollment decreases

Despite lower enrollment, district's budget not expected to take dramatic hit. The Gresham-Barlow School district has joined a statewide trend by reporting a decrease in enrollment for the sixth year in a row. Despite the lower enrollment, the district's budget isn't expected to take a major hit. All Multnomah County...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tualatin#Journalism#Bus Routes#Preschool#Weather#Education
KAAL-TV

"Safe Routes to School" program makes student's commute safer

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is awarding more than $8 million to help make it safer for students to walk and bike to school. "Safe routes to school" is an international program to help improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools. The money will go to planning assistance grants, boosting existing local programs and infrastructure including adding sidewalks, trails, crosswalk markings and other traffic control devices.
RED WING, MN
Portland Tribune

Jottings: Celebrating 30 years as an Oregonian

Still vivid in my mind is that beautiful spring day driving into town with a perfect view of Mt. Hood's majestic glory. I'm celebrating an anniversary this month — 30 years of being an Oregonian! It was April 14, 1992, when my husband and I began our new life in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Travel-weary after four days on the road with our son and daughter-in-law, who assisted with driving, and a dog notorious as a rambunctious car passenger, our Iowa citizenry had expired 2,000 miles ago.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn to talk bike-ped bridge with Oregon City

Local governments could include the bridge concept in transportation plan in coming months. The city of West Linn could add a proposal for a bike and pedestrian bridge crossing the Willamette River into its Transportation System Plan in the coming months, an action that would move the bridge one step closer to fruition.
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah Safe Rest Village could be first in Portland

All Good Northwest is tapped to oversee Southwest Portland transitional housing site. A new Safe Rest Village at the Sears Army Reserve Center in Southwest Portland could be the first of six to open in Portland. Portland's Safe Rest Village team says a site plan has been submitted to the city for permitting at the armory near Multnomah Village. Materials and site improvements are still being confirmed, but staff in Commissioner Dan Ryan's office say the goal is to get the 40-pod outdoor homeless shelter up and running in May. "It is likely to be our first...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Scappoose police wages face tough competition from neighboring cities

Scappoose patrol officer salaries get slight increase after compensation study shows below market value. A compensation study conducted for Scappoose's police department found that Scappoose was paying officers slightly below the market average for similar cities. Scappoose patrol officers make between $54,538 and $69,597 annually depending on experience, plus benefits.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Senator visits Milwaukie to celebrate planned Kellogg Dam removal

Feds commit $585,000 to design restored creek channel, replacement for old highway bridge over McLoughlin Boulevard Sen. Jeff Merkley braved a hailstorm and heavy rain when he paid a visit to Kellogg Dam on Tuesday, April 12. There were multiple reasons for his visit, said Neil Schulman, executive director of the North Clackamas Watersheds Council. One was to celebrate that the senator having secured $585,000 in community-initiated funding for the design of the restored river channel through the Appropriations Process. "That was a year-long or so effort, and definitely worth celebrating, especially during a pandemic," Schulman said. The second...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Full Access High Desert focuses on empowerment and strengths

Full Access High Desert serves approximately 390 individuals in Central Oregon- Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Lake counties, and has provided case management to adults (18+) with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2002. Helping all individuals to thrive and give back to their community through employment and activities has been part...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
The Times

A&E: Indie music icon, African diaspora dance on Westside

Venues in Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tualatin and beyond host arresting art and stunning shows, from April 14.Exhibits CREATIVE BRILLIANCE — Bonnie Burbidge, Elizabeth Higgins, Alice Hill, Jaymee Martin, Lynee Phelps, Justin Rueff, and Victoria Shaw share their artistic talents in this exhibit through April 22. All of the artists are educators at the Walters, and their work gives a glimpse into their class offerings. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. MARCH/APRIL ARTIST RECEPTION — The Valley Art Gallery is displaying the work of local artists Andrea O'Reilly, Carol Schallberger, Dave Weber and Maureen Zoebelein...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Kellogg Dam removal project finally gets big boost in Milwaukie

Partnerships, design planning will move along thanks to federal funding package. Finally, some good news about Kellogg Dam removal. "The process just got a big push forward, thanks to longtime river advocate, Sen. Jeff Merkley. He was able to secure $585,000 in Congressional funding for the next step of designing a free-flowing Kellogg Creek through the dam site in the appropriations bill that just passed," said Neil Schulman, executive director of North Clackamas Watersheds Council.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy