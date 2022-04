The Ontario County Historical Society is set to host next book talk with author Kathleen Earle. “Join us on Thursday, May 5th at 7 PM at the Ontario County Historical Society for “Escape to the Finger Lakes,” a presentation by historian Kathleen Earle. Dr. Earle wrote An Early History of the Wyoming Valley: The Yankee-Pennamite Wars & Timothy Pickering, which, in part, explores an interesting chapter in our area’s history during the Revolutionary War era. If you are unable to attend, the event will be livestreamed to the Ontario County Historical Society’s YouTube channel. Donations appreciated.”

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO