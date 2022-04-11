ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four detained, gun seized after abduction attempt in Chetumal

By Chetumal News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChetumal, Q.R. — Four people in Chetumal were arrested and their car seized in what police believe was another attempted kidnapping. On Sunday, police responded...

CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Suspect In Mission District Attempted Armed Robbery Arrested, Stolen Gun Seized

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police said a San Francisco man is facing attempted robbery and multiple weapons charges after he was arrested in the city’s Mission District last week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to an establishment on the 2200 block of Mission Street. Employees told officers that the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at them while demanding workers to open the cash register. Police said the employees were not able to open the register and the suspect left the establishment. During the investigation, officers found surveillance video and immediately recognized the suspect from prior arrests. Officers then located...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Kidnapping#Chetumal#Police#Abduction#911
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man caught with dozens of lizards in his clothes charged with smuggling 1,700 reptiles into US

A 30-year-old man who allegedly smuggled more than 1,700 reptiles into the US from Mexico was indicted on federal charges on Thursday. The Los Angeles Times reports that some of the animals were smuggled inside his clothing. Jose Manuel Perez is facing two counts of wildlife trafficking, nine counts of smuggling goods into the US, and a count of conspiracy as he was allegedly transporting the animals for a black-market business. Stephanie Perez, Mr Perez's sister, 25, was also charged with conspiracy. According to prosecutors, Mr Prerez, his sister, and others used social media to buy, sell and arrange...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

At least 3 dead after shooting, dramatic police chase on beach in Acapulco, Mexico

At least three people were killed in a shooting and a subsequent chase by police officers Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant. Police then chased the attackers down the beach as they were "escaping towards the sea," officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Gunmen kill 20 at cockfight in troubled western Mexican state

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Gunmen massacred 20 people on Sunday night in a suspected gangland attack at a clandestine cockfighting venue in western Mexico, authorities said, in one of the worst mass shootings under the current government. The killings took place in Las Tinajas in the state of Michoacan, where the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Community Policy