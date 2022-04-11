Four detained, gun seized after abduction attempt in Chetumal

A 30-year-old man who allegedly smuggled more than 1,700 reptiles into the US from Mexico was indicted on federal charges on Thursday. The Los Angeles Times reports that some of the animals were smuggled inside his clothing. Jose Manuel Perez is facing two counts of wildlife trafficking, nine counts of smuggling goods into the US, and a count of conspiracy as he was allegedly transporting the animals for a black-market business. Stephanie Perez, Mr Perez's sister, 25, was also charged with conspiracy. According to prosecutors, Mr Prerez, his sister, and others used social media to buy, sell and arrange...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO