San Antonio, TX

$58M, 324-unit affordable apartment complex opens in Southwest San Antonio

By Steven Santana
 3 days ago
The apartments will give families affordable, modern amenities seen in high-end complexes. (Courtesy of SAHA/NRP Group)

A new $58 million amenity-rich, affordable apartment community called The Scott at Medio Creek has opened its doors to residents on the Southwest Side. The 324-unit affordable housing complex at 9130 Excellence Drive is the product of a partnership with the San Antonio Housing Authority and the NRP Group , according to a news release.

The Scott offers one- to four-bedroom units that will serve a community of families working in sectors like the grocery, retail, and hospitality industries. The complex also comes with a business center, community center, clubhouse, fitness center, and a resort-style pool area.

The clubhouse is just a peek of the modern amenities will have access to at The Scott. (Courtesy of SAHA/NRP Group)

Residents will have access to services including financial literacy training, health and wellness screenings, first-time home buyer program, a food pantry, as well as after school and summer camp programming.

Residents earning from 30% to 70% of the area median income (AMI) are welcomed to The Scott. A family of four earning 30% AMI makes $22,250 or below where a family of four earning 70% AMI makes a little over $44,460, according to San Antonio's Housing Urban Development data from 2021.

"By offering residents a chance to work and live in District 4, The Scott is an ideal lifestyle option that reduces commutes, adds to family time, and has already become a great source of pride in the Southside community," said Adriana Rocha Garcia, District 4 City Councilwoman, in the news release.

The Scott fits into the Strategic Housing Implementation Plan, which is the city's plan to 28,094 affordable housing units within the next 10 years. San Antonio's upcoming $1.2 billion bond has a $150 million request for affordable housing.

