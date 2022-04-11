ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

By Alex Galbraith
orlandoweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaroon 5 will play an exclusive concert for after-hours guests at Universal Studios this August. The band that released one genuinely great album (Songs About Jane hive rise up) before realizing making a lot of money was also cool will perform a concert for Universal's guests...

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

‘Generation Jurassic’ Event Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood April 28

A special “Generation Jurassic” event will be taking place at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 28, 2022. The event was announced in the video below. “We are excited to announced a special Generation Jurassic event coming April 28 at Universal Studios Hollywood.”. No other details have yet to...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Hog’s Head Mug & Cap Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood

Travelers near and far to Hogsmeade can stop in at The Hog’s Head, adjacent to The Three Broomsticks, for a little libation before continuing on to Hogwarts. And if you’re looking to commemorate that little corner of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, you can pick up these two new items we found at the Universal Studios Store in Universal Studios Hollywood!
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Completely Gone for Good, Final Signs Removed

The cruel, and somewhat drawn-out death of Stitch's Great Escape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is mercifully at an end after park staff removed the final sign for the attraction. Stitch's Great Escape, which was just a kid-friendly retheming of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland, has been closed since 2018. There have long been rumors of a Wreck-It Ralph attraction replacing it.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Studios#Central Florida#Music After Dark
DoYouRemember?

The Popular Disney Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride Is Closed This Spring

One of Disneyland‘s most popular attractions is closed for the time being. On their official website, Disneyland in California announced that the Pirates of the Caribbean ride will be closed from March 14, 2022, until “early summer.” The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is one of the most beloved rides at both Disneyland and Disney World.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
TRAVEL
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
tripsavvy.com

This Major Florida Theme Park Just Opened a Quiet Room for Travelers With Autism

From rip-roaring rollercoasters to candy floss and spinning teacups, visiting a theme park with children can create remarkable family memories. However, for parents of children with autism, extra planning and preparation are necessary. Now, one major amusement park is committing to making the theme park experience for those with autism a little easier.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back One Of Its Priciest Offerings

While a visit to a Disney park may leave one with the impression that things are almost back to normal, the key word here is almost. From nightly shows like "Fantasmic!" and "World of Color" to various restaurants and character dining, a number of things are still closed due to the pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL
The Points Guy

The 10 best Orlando hotels for large families

As families grow, there can come a time when a standard hotel room with two queen beds just isn’t going to cut it. Large families – or those traveling with extended family – need more beds, more storage and, let’s face it, more privacy. If a...
ORLANDO, FL
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy