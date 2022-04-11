'What happened to 2011-always?' Little Mix fans in tears as Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirm Confetti will be their 'last EVER tour' as they return to the stage with Jade Thirlwall

They performed in Belfast on Saturday night, marking the first night of their farewell tour.

And Little Mix fans were left in tears as Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirmed that Confetti will be their last ever tour as the girl band - despite previously saying they would simply be 'taking a break.'

Appearing on stage alongside Jade Thirlwall, the X Factor stars delighted a packed out stadium with their singing and dancing skills as the trio made their final return to the stage, before going their separate ways.

Heartbroken: Little Mix fans were left in tears on Friday as Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirmed that Confetti will be their last ever tour as the girl band

On Saturday night, one devastated fan tweeted a clip of Perrie's acknowledgement that this would be their last tour, and wrote: 'Currently crying because Leigh basically confirmed this is their last ever tour whilst on stage.

'Heartbroken #ConfettiTour #littlemix #ConfettiTourBelfast... It was just before they sung "Love Me Or Leave Me". She said it would only be right to sing a fan favourite on their final tour.'

Someone else tweeted a clip of Leigh-Anne asking which song the crowd wanted to hear, given that it was their 'final tour.'

Another fan noted: '#LittleMix is doing a LOT more than usual in their tour and it's kinda scary. It's giving "the last greatest girl group tour ever" vibes, like they are not ever gonna come back

Farewell! Appearing on stage alongside Jade Thirlwall (pictured), the X Factor stars delighted a packed out stadium in Belfast with their singing and dancing skills

Devastated: On Saturday night, one devastated fan tweeted a clip of Perrie's acknowledgement that this would be their last tour

It comes after Little Mix announced in December they would be 'taking a break' to pursue solo projects after the Confetti tour, following 10 years together.

They revealed the news in a series of heartfelt tweets, explaining: 'We feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.'

They wrote in full: 'We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

'It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

Last ever: Someone else tweeted a clip of Leigh-Anne asking which song the crowd wanted to hear, given that it was their 'final tour'

Concerned: One fan admitted feeling 'concerned' by the prospect that this would be the band's final tour

'We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.'

Little Mix went on: 'We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more.

'We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever, see you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.'

Break: Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade announced their band Little Mix was going on hiatus last year

Just last month it was revealed that Leigh-Anne has signed a solo deal with Warner Records after her band Little Mix announced their hiatus last year.

The pop star - who shot to fame as a member of the girl group when they won The X Factor in 2011 - has joined the record label which is also home to the likes of Dua Lipa, Saweetie and Ed Sheeran.

An announcement on the official Warner Records UK Twitter account stated: 'Delighted to welcome Leigh-Anne Pinnock to the Warner Records family! Sign up to her mailing list to hear about exciting news first!'

A source added to The Sun: 'A number of labels were keen to bag Leigh-Anne but Warner seemed the best fit. She's already been in the studio working on tracks for months.

Instagram: In December, the group shared a statement on Instagram, writing: 'after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix'

'Leigh-Anne unequivocally loves Little Mix and always will, but the truth is she's been ready to branch out on her own for some time.'

The pop star, who appeared in film Boxing Day, is set to work with MNEK on her new record after teaming up with the musician while in Little Mix.

Last month, her bandmate Perrie Edwards took to Instagram to tease photos from a recording studio.

The BRIT Award winner wrote in her caption: 'Exciting things coming… Neutrals just dropped.'

The highs and lows of Little Mix's 10 years in the spotlight

CONTROVERSIES

2017: Little Mix are criticised for their 'naked' stage outfits during One Love benefit concert for Manchester bomb victims:

In 2017 Little Mix took to the stage to perform an emotional rendition of Wings at the One Love Manchester concert organised after the Manchester terrorist bombings.

Dressed in typically revealing fashion, the four-piece girl group all wore outfits in striped black and white with flourishes of gold jewellery leading viewers at home to complained that the stage outfits were inappropriate for a family-friendly benefit concert.

While Leigh-Anne teased her cleavage in a tiny bra, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall opted for thigh-grazing leotards. Perrie Edwards was dressed in a more conservative fashion, letting the frilly nature of her outfit preserve her modesty.

Oh dear: 2017: Little Mix are criticised for their 'naked' stage outfits during One Love benefit concert for Manchester bomb victims

Despite their best efforts, some fans at home took exception to their revealing clothing. Flocking to Twitter some criticised the band for their 'inappropriate clothing.'

One said: 'No offence but why are Little Mix naked, it's a benefit concert.'

Another said it was a shame Little Mix were 'half naked' - one even went as far as to dub them a 'disgrace.'

2021: Ex Little Mix member Jesy Nelson is embroiled in a bitter blackfishing row after her debut single Boyz is released:

In October this year ex band member Jesy Nelson, 30, was accused of blackfishing after she released her debut single Boyz with Nicki Minaj.

In the music video, Jesy was seen as being heavily tanned and her hair styled with wigs and braids.

Blackfishing is used to describe a white person attempting to appear to have black heritage.

Jesy announced she was leaving the band in December 2020 when she shared a lengthy statement on Instagram stating she was stepping back to protect her mental health.

Backlash: In October this year Jesy Nelson, 30, was accused of blackfishing after she released her debut single Boyz with Nicki Minaj

The singer took to Instagram to comment on the blackfishing claims, and credited her tan to a recent holiday in Antigua. She added: 'I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of colour with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to.

'These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, '90s/2000 hip hop, R&B music was the best era of music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just wanted to celebrate that era of music because it is what I love.'

Leaked messages between Leigh-Anne and influencer NoHun also saw the singer accuse Jesy of blackfishing in the music video.

Jesy then took part in an Instagram livestream with Boyz collaborator Nicki, who accused Leigh-Anne of trying to ruin Jesy's new solo career and branded the new mother and the rest of the group 'jealous miserable clowns'.

Jesy was then said to be 'devastated' Leigh-Anne had 'sparked racial hatred' and a new wave of intense trolling towards her, telling pals she couldn't believe 'someone she once called family could be so cruel.'

2019: Simon Cowell is forced to dismiss Little Mix feud rumours

In 2019 Simon Cowell dismissed rumours of a feud with his former protégés Little Mix as they prepared to launch talent show The Search.

Sparks flew that year when the talent show boss said he had the idea for X Factor: The Band - which was set for a 2020 release - before Little Mix offered him a role of co-producer on their own BBC prime time show 2021 The Search.

The girls then brought the date of their show forward, and while this sparked spat rumours, Simon quashed the claims while appearing on Heart Breakfast.

He said: 'I thought their idea was a great idea. I owe those girls a lot, you know. Even though we gave them a launch pad, they sold a lot of records.'

Rumours: In 2019 Simon Cowell dismissed rumours of a feud with his former protégés Little Mix as they prepared to launch talent show The Search (pictured with Little Mix last year)

2016: Little Mix are told off by a young fan for swearing in their hit song Hair:

In 2016 a Little Mix fan contacted the band after her parents banned her from singing her favourite song as it has a 'rude word' in it.

The song in question was a track on their Get Weird album titled 'Hair' which opens with the line 'Cos he was just a d*** and I knew it.'

Awkward: In 2016 a Little Mix fan contacted the band after her parents banned her from singing her favourite song as it has a 'rude word' in it

Addressing the band as 'Dear, Sir/Madam', they wrote: 'It's a great song but I just wish I could sing it properly (my mum and dad won't let me sing it as I am only eight). I understand that this cannot be changed but I am just making a point.

'So I can sing along I have changed it to 'he was just a plank and I knew it', because it means the same thing'.

Little Mix later retweeted the letter with lots of smiley face emojis.

ACHIEVEMENTS

2021: Little Mix make history as they become the first-ever girl band to score 100 collective weeks in the UK's Top 10 Singles Chart:

In July 2021 Little Mix made chart history as they became the first girl group to score 100 collective weeks in the Top 10 Official Singles Chart.

The pop group hit the landmark with their latest single Heartbreak Anthem in collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta.

After the achievement, Leigh-Anne told Little Mix fans on Official Charts: 'Wow! It's amazing, and we wouldn't have done this without you guys.

'You never fail to blow us away – you're just incredible and we wouldn't be here without you. Thank you.'

Sweet Melody: In July 2021 Little Mix made chart history as they became the first girl group to score 100 collective weeks in the Top 10 Official Singles Chart (pictured in May at the Brit Awards)

A collective 100 weeks in the Top 10 far exceeds any other girl group in UK chart history.

Girls Aloud were the closest to hitting the landmark with 61 weeks in the singles chart, with iconic Motown group The Supremes just behind with 59 weeks.

And even the iconic British girl power group Spice Girls couldn't hit the record as they only managed 50 weeks in the top 10 singles chart.

Little Mix have landed 18 UK top 10 singles to date, including five number ones - with Sweet Melody topping the charts most recently in January this year.

Little Mix win two BRIT Awards:

Earlier this year Little Mix won 'Best British Group' at the 2021 BRIT Awards, the first female group in history to ever win the award.

Taking to the stage to accept their prize for British Group, Leigh-Anne said: 'We have been together for 10 years it's been the best years of our life, we've had so much fun we've made so many memories, we want to thank your incredible fans, Jesy.

'It's not easy being a female in the UK pop industry, we've seen the misogyny, dominance and lack of diversity, we're proud of how we're stuck together and we're using our voices more than ever.'

Jade added: 'This award isn't just for us, it's for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all the incredible girls bands we love you.'

Little Mix also won two BRIT Awards for their 2017 hit Shout Out to My Ex and their 2019 single Woman Like Me featuring Nicki Minaj.

Awards: Other awards include five Global Awards, six MTV Europe Music Awards, a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award and two Teen Choice Awards

Other awards, tours and streaming numbers

Other awards include five Global Awards, six MTV Europe Music Awards, a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award and two Teen Choice Awards.

The band had a total of six successful tours. 2022 will see the band finally hit the road with their highly anticipated Confetti Tour gracing arenas across the UK and Ireland.

Over the last decade, Little Mix have collected over 19 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.