Phoebe Burgess says her daughter Poppy, five, gives her comfort on 'tough days' - as she poses for stunning autumn shoot with the tot

Phoebe Burgess has confessed that she's had some difficult days of late.

The former WAG posted to Instagram on Monday, and revealed that she takes comfort in her daughter, Poppy, five.

'On the tougher days… give me a bunch of dahlias and ONE Poppy,' the 32-year-old wrote in her caption.

'A bright outfit and the right podcast - to get mentally lost in - also helps, just enough' she added.

She received several supportive comments, including from one fan, who wrote: 'Hope you are okay beautiful Phoebe. You are amazing, and have been so strong for your children. I admire you so much.

Another said: 'We give them life and they save our souls' while a third added: 'Beautiful mummy daughter moments'.

Alongside the caption, Phoebe shared several gorgeous photos of herself and Poppy enjoying the autumn foliage.

Phoebe, who cuddled up to her daughter in the images, wore a smart gingham jumpsuit and shoes in matching green and white tones.

As well as Poppy, Phoebe has a son Billy, three. She shares her children with ex-husband and NRL star Sam Burgess.

The two separated in September 2019 and legally divorced in December 2020.

The Burgesses had initially separated in December 2018 - shortly after the birth of Billy - but reconciled in April 2019, only to end things for good months later.

Phoebe is said to have walked away with 70 per cent of the couple's marital wealth, including Sam's F45 gym franchise, which she has since sold.