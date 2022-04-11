Police: Boy struck by car while crossing street in the Brooklyn

Officers say a 12-year-old boy was struck by a car Monday morning as he was crossing the street on his way to school.

According to police, the accident took place on Bleeker Street and Wilson Avenue at around 8:39 a.m.

The boy was taken to Wycoff Height Medical in stable condition with an injury to his left leg. Police say he was hit by a sedan that made a turn on Bleeker Street.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.