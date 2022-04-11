ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Boy struck by car while crossing street in the Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iohr7_0f5mTwTR00

Officers say a 12-year-old boy was struck by a car Monday morning as he was crossing the street on his way to school.

According to police, the accident took place on Bleeker Street and Wilson Avenue at around 8:39 a.m.

The boy was taken to Wycoff Height Medical in stable condition with an injury to his left leg. Police say he was hit by a sedan that made a turn on Bleeker Street.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

Jdenizah
3d ago

Wow. The driver left the scene. Smh. Probaby was drunk/high/texting/ revoked license/court case/ no license/ Whatever the situation is, you don’t leave a child in the streets after you hit him with your car. 🙏🏽victim

Reply
3
Related
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man dead after drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, police say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was seriously injured after he and another were hit during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn overnight Saturday, according to police. The suspect drove up in front of an apartment complex along Bergen Avenue near Avenue L before firing multiple shots into the lobby of the building, authorities said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman groped aboard Brooklyn subway train, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman onboard a subway train in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her breasts while onboard a southbound N train approaching the Kings Highway subway station, officials said. Police are asking for help in finding […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wycoff Height Medical
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: 16-year-old killed, 2 other teens wounded in shooting

Police say three teens were shot, one fatally, outside a Bronx high school Friday afternoon. According to police, two men were involved in a dispute when one man pulled out a firearm and discharged it. Two 16-year-old females were hit, one fatally, along with a 17-year-old male. Police were called...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Women Looking For Any Excuse To Be Pulled Over By Bergen County Officer Going Viral

Women across North Jersey are apparently willing to get themselves into trouble if it means scoring a date with one of River Edge's newest officers. A photo of Domenic Pizzanelli holding a lost dog on the River Edge PBA Local 201's Facebook page has caught the attention of thousands of women, many threatening to run red lights and rob banks just to chat with the officer.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy