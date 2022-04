Hey, We’re Co-Presenting A New Live Music Series At Texas Theatre Called Three For Thursday And You Should Totally Come. Presented by Texas Theatre and Talented Friends (and with a little help from your favorite Dallas media publication) Three For Thursday is the newest reoccurring local music series to hit Oak Cliff. The first installment of the series is going down behind the screen next Thursday, March 24 and will feature bands St. Yuma, Bosque Brown and Little Beards. Planned to be a monthly series, you’ll be able to catch local talent in threes over and over in Dallas’ most iconic theater.

DALLAS, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO