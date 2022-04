Sustainable Tompkins, a community-based organization located in Tompkins County, recently announced their new webinar series, Finger Lakes Forecast, which focuses on how climate change will impact life in the Finger Lakes Region and what people can do for themselves and their communities to prepare. The Finger Lakes Forecast webinar series is free and open to the public. The first of these webinars, Climate Disruption and Food Security, will take place at 12pm EST on April 27 and include a screening of Uplifted Ithaca’s short documentary, Our Farmers in Flux: Adapting to Climate Change, followed by a panel discussion with Graham Savio, Cornell Cooperative Extension Tompkins County; Katie Hallas, Tompkins Food Future; Klaas Martens, Lakeview Organic Grain; and Chaw Chang, Stick and Stone Farm. Register online.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO