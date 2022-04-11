ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man admits attempting to torch police van

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man filmed setting fire to a police vehicle during the riot...

www.bbc.com

Daily Voice

Pa Man Attempted To Kidnap Infant During Burglary, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man broke into someone's house and attempted to take their 6-month-old infant, according to the police. Matthew J. Frey, 39, of York, entered a home "without permission of the homeowners," in the 400 block of Pleasant Hill Road on Monday, Mar. 21 at approximately 5 a.m., Lower Windsor Township police say.
YORK, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot during attempted robbery in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man said he was shot during an attempted robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim told officers he and a woman he met at a bar earlier in the night had stopped at a White Castle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVL

Man steals van with 6-year-old girl inside, Portland Police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in custody, accused of stealing a van from Providence Portland Medical Center on Thursday while a 6-year-old girl was inside the vehicle. Just before 7:50 a.m., hospital security called 911 to report that a minivan had been stolen. While officers were still on...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Heartbreaking tributes pour in for 23-year-old footballer who drowned acting out dare in Queensland

A 23-year-old man drowned while acting out a dare at a Queensland golf club on Sunday night, his grieving family said in a tribute.Nicholas Hunter drowned while he was on his way back from swimming to a water fountain at Emerald Lakes Golf Club on the Gold Coast, according to reports.Hunter’s father, Graeme Hunter, wrote in a touching social media tribute: “Nicholas shone a bright light in his brief time with us and is now shining his light on his mother and brother to try and guide us through this mess.”“This has rocked our small but tight family to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

