Jackson, MS

Meadowbrook Road project underway in Jackson

By Leah Williams, Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) announced the Meadowbrook Road project began on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Crews will dig out and repair failed sections of the north side of Meadowbrook Road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to the south side of the street.

The $3.3 million project, which will be from Old Canton Road to West Street/Northbrook Drive, will resurface the street and repair failed areas of the street base.

Meadowbrook Road will be reconfigured to three lanes, which will provide a center turn lane and create a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists. The project will also replace traffic signal detections at three traffic lights within the work zone.

According to the City of Jackson’s Engineering Division, construction will take eight to nine months to complete. Drivers are asked to use caution through the work zone and obey the signs.

The Meadowbrook Road project is funding through a federal FAST Act regional surface transportation block grant with matching funds provided by the One-Percent Municipal Sales Tax.

