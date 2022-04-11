ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Norfolk councillors walk out in row over free school meals

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncillors have walked out of a meeting over a Conservative-led authority's decision to end free school meal vouchers over the Easter holidays. The Labour group at Norfolk County Council wanted the issue to be debated but its motion was rejected. Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat councillors all left the...

Robin Bambaloff
2d ago

Because that might be the only good meal they get that day.Its not about the parents it's about the children!

Ron Hiel
3d ago

Ahh finally a reasonable change. Why should tax paying parents pay for school lunches of other children. That's why they make PB&J and bread.

BBC

Plaid Cymru leader's free secondary school meals pledge

Plaid Cymru-led councils will aim to offer free school meals to all secondary pupils within five years, party leader Adam Price says. Free meals are already being extended to all children in primary education under Plaid's co-operation agreement with Labour ministers in the Senedd. Mr Price announced the policy at...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Victory for Marcus Rashford as free school meals eligibility extended

The government has announced that it will permanently allow children from families with no recourse to public funds (NRPF) to access free school meals, in a victory for Marcus Rashford’s child poverty campaign.Campaigners have said they are “tremendously happy” after children and families minister Will Quince revealed that a policy extending free school meals eligibility to children whose parents’ immigration status prevents them from accessing mainstream benefits would be made permanent.On 6 April 2020, the government temporarily extended free school meals to children in some NRPF families as the coronavirus outbreak impacted schools.Charities and campaigners, including England footballer Rashford, have since called for...
EDUCATION
