Lizzo Gets Cheeky in Video Tease for Her New Single ‘About Damn Time’: ‘Song of the Summer Dropping!’

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo is feeling a little cheeky — and she’s not afraid to show it. Four days ahead of the release of her new single “About Damn Time,” the 33-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram to tease her first release since last year’s Cardi B-assisted “Rumors” (the operative word being “tease”) with a video showing herself wearing sleek black chaps — and nothing else underneath.

The clip — posted Sunday (April 10) — follows Lizzo as she exits a black SUV and boards a private plane, a small snippet of the new single playing over the video’s original audio. As she turns around to climb the steps leading up to the aircraft’s doorway, it’s revealed that her black leggings have large cutouts in the back — displaying her full bottom in all its glory.

“SONG OF THE SUMMER DROPPING 4/14!” she captioned the video, which goes on to show her stopping for a moment on the staircase to flash a knowing smile at the camera. “ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME.”

The three-time Grammy winner also shared the video to her story, where she wrote: “Heard y’all was lookin’ for the song of the summer.”

Although the video only gives a fleeting taste of what “About Damn Time” will sound like, its 12 seconds were just enough to confirm that the uptempo track is marked by a funky bass line and rhythm guitar. Lizzo’s vocals enter after a short intro — singing “It’s bad bi⁠—” — before being sharply cut off.

The sly new video isn’t the first time that Lizzo has bared her behind online in recent weeks. The singer-songwriter/flute extraordinaire also just announced her shapewear brand Yitty, which carries sizes for “ every damn body, ” with a photo of the company’s name temporarily tattooed onto her backside.

Watch Lizzo’s cheeky new video teasing “About Damn Time” below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)