Connecticut State

Conn. Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for coronavirus

By Connecticut Public Radio
 1 day ago
Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, it was Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. A spokesman for Bysiewicz said in a statement Monday morning that the lieutenant governor tested positive...

Susan Bysiewicz
Connecticut Public

Lawmakers move closer to new tax break for families with kids

The legislature’s Finance Committee took the first step Tuesday toward creating a new state income tax credit for low and middle income families with children. The Democrat-controlled panel technically endorsed a bill that would immediately create a new $600-per-child credit. But Rep. Sean Scanlon, the committee’s co-chair, quickly qualified that the proposal will be revised Wednesday to comply with federal restrictions on how much tax relief Connecticut can offer while it accepts emergency federal pandemic aid.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

