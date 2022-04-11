Conn. Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for coronavirus
By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
1 day ago
Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, it was Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. A spokesman for Bysiewicz said in a statement Monday morning that the lieutenant governor tested positive...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but not experiencing any symptoms. Barnes, who said he was vaccinated, is also a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. “I wanted to let you all know I tested positive for COVID-19,”...
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont did not rule out Friday the possibility of taking treatments for his case of COVID-19, acknowledging he was exhibiting some symptoms. “I had really no symptoms yesterday,” the Democrat told reporters during a virtual news conference from the governor’s residence in...
At least nine House Democrats have announced in the past five days that they tested positive for the coronavirus, with more than half of those cases emerging after lawmakers attended a party retreat last week in Philadelphia. It is unclear what drove the wave of cases or where the representatives...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont is proposing a few tax breaks, including property taxes. It could make a difference for those on a fixed income. Connecticut is in good financial shape, which is why the governor feels this is the right time to give tax breaks. It will certainly...
A Ukrainian family is expected to arrive in Massachusetts Wednesday night as the first refugees to enter the state after Russia's invasion of the country. The family of six will reside in an apartment in Westfield. They are resettling through Ascentria Care Alliance, a resettlement agency with an office in West Springfield.
A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […]
The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
A major U.S. city is bringing back some COVID-fighting protocols. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL BETTIGOLE: Today, I'm announcing that we're reintroducing the mask mandate in Philadelphia. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole says the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron and an average of 142 new COVID cases...
A first-of-its-kind online tool to find abortion care in New England is being rolled out on Tuesday by Massachusetts-based Reproductive Equity Now. Executive Director Rebecca Hart Holder says the organization wanted to create a centralized place where people can search by zip code to find unbiased information about abortion care. She says there's urgency because the U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating a case that could roll back abortion protections enshrined under Roe v. Wade.
The legislature’s Finance Committee took the first step Tuesday toward creating a new state income tax credit for low and middle income families with children. The Democrat-controlled panel technically endorsed a bill that would immediately create a new $600-per-child credit. But Rep. Sean Scanlon, the committee’s co-chair, quickly qualified that the proposal will be revised Wednesday to comply with federal restrictions on how much tax relief Connecticut can offer while it accepts emergency federal pandemic aid.
A bipartisan group of retired public officials is begging Congress to finally get serious on preventing pandemics. The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released a new report this morning urging policymakers to fund, and the executive branch to implement, what it calls the Apollo Program for Biodefense, a $100 billion, 10-year effort that would prepare the nation to meet any future viral threat head-on. The new report, called The Athena Agenda (they like Greek gods), takes the framework the Apollo report outlined and provides more detail on how to fund and achieve it. Commission deputy director Ambika Bumb, a medical scientist who served in the Biden White House and Trump State Department, told me that the new report aims to put the recommendations in terms that “Congress can directly take and put in legislation.”
Before starting her morning class, Heysha Gjuraj made sure her computer slides were all set up and ready to go for her English Learner students. “We’re going to be learning about the American Colonies today,” said Gjuraj. “They’ll be reading historical facts and writing them down on their laptops. We’ll be following the words together.”
About 125,000 Connecticut kids didn’t have enough to eat in the fall of 2021, according to a new statewide report on the financial hardships faced by families with children. The report, conducted through a partnership between Connecticut United Way and United for ALICE, examines a group of people referred to as ALICE — the acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law Friday that will expand absentee voting rights. Anyone who will be out of town during any part of the voting day will now be able to vote absentee. Previously, voters had to be out of town for the entirety of the voting day -- meaning that if an absentee voter was in town for even one minute while the polls were open, they would technically be committing a felony.
The state’s Finance and Appropriations committees are expected to be working behind closed doors for at least the rest of April to iron out the details of a $24.2 billion state budget proposed last week. The Connecticut Mirror’s Keith Phaneuf, who has been covering the budget process, joined us...
A bill that would allow terminally ill patients to access life-ending medication won’t advance beyond the legislature’s Judiciary Committee this year, and proponents said they don’t expect the measure to pass this legislative session. Senators on the committee voted 5-4 against the bill Monday after members asked...
Connecticut-based attorney Dana Bucin is traveling to the U.S. border checkpoint at Tijuana–San Diego as thousands of Ukrainian Refugees wait to enter the United States. Bucin, who is Romanian, said she was inspired by her compatriots who took in Ukrainian refugees at the border with Romania as Russia invaded Ukraine.
U.S. citizens applying for a passport can now select the gender "X" on their applications in addition to the previously available "F" and "M" options. The State Department announced last year that it was adding a third gender option following a lawsuit by an intersex and nonbinary Colorado resident who argued that it was impossible to get a passport that accurately reflected their gender identity.
Kristina Omari was 42 years old when her OB-GYN, a Black woman as well, recommended she get a hysterectomy. Omari had dutifully attended her check-ups every year, but this was the first time the doctor had ever mentioned the presence of fibroids — noncancerous tumors growing on the wall of her uterus.
