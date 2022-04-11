Shelby County Restaurant Scores April 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Saito 1 Hibachi and Grill – 82 , follow-up changed to 87

6600 Stage Rd. Suite 101 Bartlett, TN 38134

Violations include: time for sushi rice is not recorded (corrected), unlabelled food containers, presence of fruit flies, ready-to-eat food stored on warewashing storage shelf, dirty wiping cloth stored on prep tables, clean plates and bowls need to be stored upright, rusty wall inside refrigerator and rusty shelves, inoperable temperature meter inside ADC dishwasher with chlorine 50 ppm, dirty interior of microwave, freezer, coolers and dirty food containers. Leaking spray hose nozzle, leaking prep sink faucet, dirty exterior of equipment, damaged and missing ceiling tiles, unshielded bulbs due to damaged light cover.

Asian Star – 86

6158 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: cooked sweet and sour chicken stored in used raw chicken box, cutting board worn in prep cooler, all contact surfaces of equipment and utensils needs to be cleaned and sanitized using approved methods, thermometer not accurate in prep cooler, food uncovered inside cooler/freezer, employee not wearing hair restraint while prepping food, bowls being used as rice scoops, ice build up inside ice machine.

Grand Pacific – 79

6196 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: cutting boards are worn throughout the establishment, all food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils need to be cleaned and sanitized using approved methods, food did not maintain proper cooling temperature of 41 degrees, prep cooler holding water, chicken thawing improperly on counter, thermometer not accurate in walk-in cooler, no labels on food containers in coolers/freezer, carrots stored on floor, employee not wearing hair restraint while preparing food, cup being used as an ice scoop in drinking station, build up in dishwashing area, build up inside walk-in cooler, floor dirty in prep area.

One & Only BBQ – 75

153 Timber Creek Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: inspector noticed a drinking cup without lid or straw present in dishwashing area, hot holding temperature needs to reach 165 degrees, proper food cooling procedures need to be observed, thermometers needed inside cooler and freezer, door sweep needed at back door to protect outer openings, water and tea needs to be covered in the server area, opened bags need to be stored in containers with lids and stored above the floor inside cooler, wet cloths need to be stored in sanitizer water, ice scoop stored inside ice bin, big pots and pans need to be stored inverted, to-go items need to be stored inverted, dish washing machine needs cleaning, mops and brooms must be stored hanging up.

Back Yard Burgers – 74

8079 Trinity Rd. Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: person in charge failed to demonstrate knowledge, perform duties or was not present, no employee illness policy present, all handskinks needed to be properly equipped and supplied for employee use, all food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils need to be cleaned and sanitized using approved methods, ice machine needs cleaning, food containers need proper labelling, to-go items need to be stored inverted, cutting boards need replacing (too many grooves), no test strips present, air gaps needed in all ice machines and ice bins, dumpster lid was left open. Floors, walls and ceiling are in need of cleaning and repair, mops and brooms must be stored hanging up, clean equipment, light shields needed inside walk-in cooler, no permit posted, no inspection report posted.

100s:

Bartlett Senior Center

5727 Woodlawn Memphis, TN 38134

Brown’s Italian Ice

1024 Cummings St. Memphis, TN 38016

Butter Cream Bakery

5788 Stage Rd. Suite #1 Memphis, TN 38134

Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen #6134

7112 Hwy 64 Bartlett, TN 38133

Cordova Skating Center

7970 Club Center Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

East End Skating Center

5718 Mt. Moriah Road Memphis, TN 38118

Flip Side

1349 Autumn Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Formosa (Bar)

6685 Quince Rd. Memphis, TN 38119

Formosa Restaurant

6685 Quince Rd. Memphis, TN 38119

Huey’s (Bar)

1771 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016

Let’s Be Frank (Mobile Unit)

2764 Baywood Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

Lonely Star

6761 E Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141

M&M Bar and Grill

6237 Mt. Moriah Memphis, TN 38115

Malco Theater (Cordova Town Cinema)

1080 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge

819 Exocet Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

Sartenes Catering (Mobile Unit)

3611 Haynes Rd. Memphis, TN 38133

Slutty Salsa (Mobile Unit)

8295 Tournament Dr Suite 150 Memphis, TN 38125

Smokey Baby Eatery (Mobile Unit)

226 N. Evergreen St. Memphis, TN 38112

Smokey Baby Eatery (Mobile Unit)

3049 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38118

Tru-Lee Delightful Eats

8117 S Regis Place Cordova, TN 38018

