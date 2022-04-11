ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Restaurant Scores April 5-11

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1AB3_0f5mRfmk00

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Saito 1 Hibachi and Grill – 82 , follow-up changed to 87
6600 Stage Rd. Suite 101 Bartlett, TN 38134
Violations include: time for sushi rice is not recorded (corrected), unlabelled food containers, presence of fruit flies, ready-to-eat food stored on warewashing storage shelf, dirty wiping cloth stored on prep tables, clean plates and bowls need to be stored upright, rusty wall inside refrigerator and rusty shelves, inoperable temperature meter inside ADC dishwasher with chlorine 50 ppm, dirty interior of microwave, freezer, coolers and dirty food containers. Leaking spray hose nozzle, leaking prep sink faucet, dirty exterior of equipment, damaged and missing ceiling tiles, unshielded bulbs due to damaged light cover.

Asian Star – 86
6158 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38134
Violations include: cooked sweet and sour chicken stored in used raw chicken box, cutting board worn in prep cooler, all contact surfaces of equipment and utensils needs to be cleaned and sanitized using approved methods, thermometer not accurate in prep cooler, food uncovered inside cooler/freezer, employee not wearing hair restraint while prepping food, bowls being used as rice scoops, ice build up inside ice machine.

Grand Pacific – 79
6196 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38134
Violations include: cutting boards are worn throughout the establishment, all food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils need to be cleaned and sanitized using approved methods, food did not maintain proper cooling temperature of 41 degrees, prep cooler holding water, chicken thawing improperly on counter, thermometer not accurate in walk-in cooler, no labels on food containers in coolers/freezer, carrots stored on floor, employee not wearing hair restraint while preparing food, cup being used as an ice scoop in drinking station, build up in dishwashing area, build up inside walk-in cooler, floor dirty in prep area.

One & Only BBQ – 75
153 Timber Creek Dr. Cordova, TN 38018
Violations include: inspector noticed a drinking cup without lid or straw present in dishwashing area, hot holding temperature needs to reach 165 degrees, proper food cooling procedures need to be observed, thermometers needed inside cooler and freezer, door sweep needed at back door to protect outer openings, water and tea needs to be covered in the server area, opened bags need to be stored in containers with lids and stored above the floor inside cooler, wet cloths need to be stored in sanitizer water, ice scoop stored inside ice bin, big pots and pans need to be stored inverted, to-go items need to be stored inverted, dish washing machine needs cleaning, mops and brooms must be stored hanging up.

Back Yard Burgers – 74
8079 Trinity Rd. Cordova, TN 38018
Violations include: person in charge failed to demonstrate knowledge, perform duties or was not present, no employee illness policy present, all handskinks needed to be properly equipped and supplied for employee use, all food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils need to be cleaned and sanitized using approved methods, ice machine needs cleaning, food containers need proper labelling, to-go items need to be stored inverted, cutting boards need replacing (too many grooves), no test strips present, air gaps needed in all ice machines and ice bins, dumpster lid was left open. Floors, walls and ceiling are in need of cleaning and repair, mops and brooms must be stored hanging up, clean equipment, light shields needed inside walk-in cooler, no permit posted, no inspection report posted.

100s:

Bartlett Senior Center
5727 Woodlawn Memphis, TN 38134

Brown’s Italian Ice
1024 Cummings St. Memphis, TN 38016

Butter Cream Bakery
5788 Stage Rd. Suite #1 Memphis, TN 38134

Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen #6134
7112 Hwy 64 Bartlett, TN 38133

Cordova Skating Center
7970 Club Center Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

East End Skating Center
5718 Mt. Moriah Road Memphis, TN 38118

Flip Side
1349 Autumn Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Formosa (Bar)
6685 Quince Rd. Memphis, TN 38119

Formosa Restaurant
6685 Quince Rd. Memphis, TN 38119

Huey’s (Bar)
1771 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016

Let’s Be Frank (Mobile Unit)
2764 Baywood Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

Lonely Star
6761 E Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141

M&M Bar and Grill
6237 Mt. Moriah Memphis, TN 38115

Malco Theater (Cordova Town Cinema)
1080 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge
819 Exocet Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

Sartenes Catering (Mobile Unit)
3611 Haynes Rd. Memphis, TN 38133

Slutty Salsa (Mobile Unit)
8295 Tournament Dr Suite 150 Memphis, TN 38125

Smokey Baby Eatery (Mobile Unit)
226 N. Evergreen St. Memphis, TN 38112

Smokey Baby Eatery (Mobile Unit)
3049 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38118

Tru-Lee Delightful Eats
8117 S Regis Place Cordova, TN 38018

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Fatal crashes on the rise in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is sounding the alarm about the number of deadly crashes out on our roads. They are taking a different approach to get the message across. One person was killed, and three others injured in a crash Friday morning, which has become a common sight across Shelby County. With wreckage stretched across the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Strong storms slam DeSoto County community

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Strong storms swept across DeSoto County and left behind a trail of destruction Wednesday. Just a few hours ago, the heavy rain was weighing down on this community that just can’t seem to catch a break from severe weather. Strong winds downed tree limbs that took off part of the roof of the Hernando Masonic Lodge. Lodge […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
City
Cordova, TN
Shelby County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WATN Local Memphis

In Collierville, it was a world record attempt involving… toilet paper!

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Some Mid-South veterans got together Saturday to try to break a world record. The goal? The tallest toilet paper pyramid ever. Community members joined the veterans at the VFW Post 5066 in Collierville for the Tennessee VFW Foundation Concert. It featured great music, food, a live and silent auction, special guest Uncle Si from Duck Dynasty, and… toilet paper.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom’s boyfriend sentenced to 80 more years for toddler’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven man convicted for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death was sentenced Friday to an additional 80 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to trial testimony, on July 13, 2015, Hite called first responders to a apartment in Whitehaven and told them he found Deandre Davis […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Manhattan#Mobile#Food Drink#Shelby County Restaurant#Grill#Adc#Asian Star
WREG

MPD: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WREG

‘I just knew then that my son was dead’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Jawana Barksdale, the pain of losing her only child is unbearable since her son Juwan Barksdale was shot at his home. Juwan, 25, was shot last month in March on Capri Street in Parkway Village. Barksdale remembers the pain of that day like it was yesterday. “March 5 at 10:50 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS woman stabbed to death, another woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is accused of stabbing another woman to death early Thursday morning. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Asha Amos of Tate County is facing a capital murder charge. The sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened on at a home on Kirby Lot Road at around 2:50 a.m. A […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy