Hello and welcome to Pipeline! This week: Mercury gets into venture debt, the SaaS downturn in perspective and SoftBank unloads its Cruise stake. Macro uncertainty with the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and volatility in public markets have caused some late-stage investors to reassess their strategies and deals. But their jitters haven’t slowed the market for venture debt. If anything, the dithering over valuations has made loans to venture-backed firms more attractive as a short-term financing strategy — a bridge to a time when conventional equity is easier to secure on attractive terms.

ECONOMY ・ 26 DAYS AGO