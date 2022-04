Please tell me they were painting it red so I can say they were LITERALLY caught red handed. Over in Plainview, Texas, local police were looking for a stolen Buick. It looks like police found the vehicle and two men painting the vehicle. By the way, not with auto paint and an air bush. Apparently the two guys were using good old fashioned paint rollers and house paint to disguise the vehicle.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO