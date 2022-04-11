ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people hospitalized after a vehicle hits a tree in Lacey (Lacey, WA)

On Saturday, three people suffered injuries after the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a tree in Lacey.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Willamette Drive Northeast at 31st Avenue Northeast. The early reports revealed that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it slammed into a tree. On arrival, emergency responders freed all three occupants of the car and transported them to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The extent of injuries suffered by the victims remains unknown at this time. Authorities shut down Willamette Drive NE as crews worked at the scene. The events that have led up to the crash remain unclear. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation is continuing.

April 11, 2022

