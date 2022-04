CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians made official what everyone has known for a week. Jose Ramirez is going to be playing baseball for them for a long time. The team announced Thursday that the seven-year extension that Ramirez agreed upon on April 6 is now official. Ramirez had to complete a physical as the final step of the deal and once the Guardians returned home from their two-game sweep of Cincinnati on Wednesday, that task was completed.

