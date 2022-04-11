ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucedale, MS

Lucedale mayor to discuss medical marijuana law

By Aspen Popowski, The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LUCEDALE, Miss. ( WKRG ) — Lucedale city officials will discuss the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on April 12 at City Hall.

Lucedale mayor Doug Lee and the city’s board of alderman will be at the meeting to discuss the new law, which was passed in February of 2022.

The new law allows for the legalization of medical marijuana within Mississippi. Those with chronic illnesses can buy a certain amount of medical marijuana every month from a medical dispensary.

The law also created taxes for producing and selling medical cannabis in Mississippi.

The meeting will be held April 12 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

More Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana program

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC/WTOK) - More cities in Mississippi are moving to opt out of the medical marijuana business. Horn Lake is the latest to join Pass Christian, Ridgeland, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pontotoc, Madison and Clinton in opting out of the medical marijuana program. In a statement, the City of Horn Lake said it opted out until they can “gather more information, especially concerning zoning.”
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

Judge makes final ruling in Jackson garbage contract case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, April 10, Special Judge Jess Dickinson issued a new ruling in Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s lawsuit against the Jackson City Council over the garbage contract. Judge Dickinson said he would adopt his April 1st ruling and would not address the question as it relates to the mayor’s veto […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

