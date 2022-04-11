Teen killed in Brown Street shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy shot dead in East Bakersfield has been identified.

Jose Maldonado, of California City, died at the scene of the April 1 shooting in the 1600 block of Brown Street, coroner’s officials say.

Bakersfield police Lt. Rick Dossey said officers found Maldonado with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available.

Bakersfield police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

