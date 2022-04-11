ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Teen killed in Brown Street shooting identified

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnUcn_0f5mKiBS00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy shot dead in East Bakersfield has been identified.

Teen killed in Brown Street shooting in East Bakersfield: BPD

Jose Maldonado, of California City, died at the scene of the April 1 shooting in the 1600 block of Brown Street, coroner’s officials say.

Bakersfield police Lt. Rick Dossey said officers found Maldonado with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available.

Bakersfield police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California City, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Man killed after losing control of vehicle on Rosedale Highway identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed Monday after losing control of his vehicle on Rosedale Highway west of Renfro Road. David Shane McGowan, 43, collided with another vehicle and was pronounced dead not he scene around 6:42 p.m. The Bakersfield resident was driving a BMW when he collided […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy