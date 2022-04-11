EHang Gets Pre-Order For 100 Units Of EH216 AAVs From Indonesian Aviation Company

Click here to read the full article. When CEO Patrick Britton-Harr launched AeroVanti last summer, he fashioned a fleet entirely from turboprop jets made for short-haul, regional routes. The unconventional choice fit the Annapolis, Md.-based air charter broker’s goal: to provide customers with affordable access to private aircraft. “My mother wanted a bathroom, my wife wanted a pressurized cabin and I wanted a single-pilot, twin-engine jet,” Britton-Harr says. The Piaggio, launched in the 1980s as a twin turboprop that seats two pilots and seven passengers, was Britton-Harr’s answer. AeroVanti is not the only aviation company capitalizing on the benefits of turboprop aircraft—lower...

