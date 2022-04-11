ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EHang Gets Pre-Order For 100 Units Of EH216 AAVs From Indonesian Aviation Company

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) received a pre-order for 100 units of EH216 AAVs from Prestige Aviation, an Indonesian aviation company and a subsidiary of Prestige Corp., at the...

