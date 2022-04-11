ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

TxDOT announces schedule for seal coating roads

By Jesse Mendez
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and contractors will be seal coating various roadway locations throughout the TxDOT Pharr District beginning April 11 and through the end of the month.

Seal coat is a layer of sprayed-on asphalt, followed by a thin layer of aggregate, particulate material that can
be composed of sand, gravel, crushed stone, slag, recycled concrete, or geosynthetic substances.

The resulting surface is durable, flexible, and weather-resistant. A seal coat can extend the life of an existing
pavement structure by sealing cracks and preventing moisture from entering the underlying layers.

The roadways will have lane closures present from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic will be directed on 4 lane roadways and will be closed to one lane using a pilot car on 2 lane rural
locations.

Daytime lane closures will remain in effect from Monday, April 11 through Saturday, April 30.

See the full schedule here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

