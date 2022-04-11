TxDOT announces schedule for seal coating roads

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and contractors will be seal coating various roadway locations throughout the TxDOT Pharr District beginning April 11 and through the end of the month.

Seal coat is a layer of sprayed-on asphalt, followed by a thin layer of aggregate, particulate material that can

be composed of sand, gravel, crushed stone, slag, recycled concrete, or geosynthetic substances.

The resulting surface is durable, flexible, and weather-resistant. A seal coat can extend the life of an existing

pavement structure by sealing cracks and preventing moisture from entering the underlying layers.

The roadways will have lane closures present from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic will be directed on 4 lane roadways and will be closed to one lane using a pilot car on 2 lane rural

locations.

Daytime lane closures will remain in effect from Monday, April 11 through Saturday, April 30.

See the full schedule here.

