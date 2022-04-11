Officials: Nebraska wildfire about half contained by Sunday

EDISON, Neb. (AP) — State officials say a wildfire in southern Nebraska that destroyed some homes and produced thick smoke that led to the traffic death of an area fire chief has been about half contained.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post Sunday that the fire, which consumed some 35,000 acres, was 50% contained.

The agency said there will be a decrease in the number of firefighters over the coming days as containment of the fire progresses.

The blaze started Thursday after a dead tree was blown into a power line, with strong winds and dry conditions fueling its spread in Gosper and Furnas counties.

