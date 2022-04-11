ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleville police chief to resign

By Seth Feiner, Mike Gurspan
 3 days ago

DALEVILLE, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley has announced he will retire from his post effective March 30th.

In a Facebook statement Chief Medley published Wednesday night, he states that he decided to turn in his resignation because:

“I feel that this is the best thing to do for me and my family.”

Chief Allen Medley
Chief Medley’s resignation comes after his department has recently been investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation due to the alleged abuse of an inmate on March 1st. That incident resulted in the dismissal of two officers from the Daleville Department of Public Saftey.

Despite the alleged incident, Chief Medley tells WDHN that his resignation is not connected.

Chief Medley has been in charge of the Daleville Department of Public Safety for three years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

