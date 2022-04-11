See the most extreme temperatures in NC and SC history

(STACKER) – On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet . The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out your state’s record, or see the national list here .

North Carolina by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 110° F (Fayetteville Regional Airport Grannis Field on Aug. 21, 1983)

– All-time lowest temperature: -34° F (Mt. Mitchell on Jan. 21, 1985)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 22.22 inches (Altapass on July 15–16, 1916)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Mt. Mitchell on March 13, 1993)

After heavy rainfall lashed North Carolina, the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers started overflowing, resulting in the “ Great Flood of 1916 .” The exact number of people who died during this deluge is still unknown, but it’s estimated that at least a few dozen people lost their lives. Houses, warehouses, and industrial plants along the French Broad were almost underwater.

Continue below to see the most extreme temperatures in the history of other states in your region.

Georgia by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 112° F (Greenville on Aug. 20, 1983)

– All-time lowest temperature: -17° F (CCC Fire Camp F-16 (near Beatum) on Jan. 27, 1940)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 21.1 inches (Americus on July 6, 1994)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 19.3 inches (Cedartown on March 3, 1942)

The flood of 1994 in Americus included surging floodwaters that entered Americus rapidly and were described as “fierce” by local news outlets. More than 100 small dams in nearby areas had reached their capacity and started washing out directly on the roads. The deluge also damaged the railroad service that took several months to recover even after the floodwaters receded.

South Carolina by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 113° F (Columbia Univ. of S.C. on June 29, 2012)

– All-time lowest temperature: -19° F (Caesars Head on Jan. 21, 1985)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.8 inches (Myrtle Beach on Sept. 16, 1999)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 24 inches (Rimini 2 SSW on Feb.9–10, 1973)

The summer 2012 heat wave was responsible for at least 82 deaths across the U.S. It was reported that South Carolina was exposed to the worst portions of this heat wave on June 29. The city continued to record the same temperature for 11 days straight at 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.