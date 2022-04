We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. BetMGM will give you a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 on any sporting event if you sign up for an account today. That gives you a golden opportunity to place a wager, safe in the knowledge that you will get a full refund if you are unsuccessful. BetMGM also provides a longer list of additional promotions for existing customers than the majority of its competitors. You will gain access to the MGM Rewards program, enjoy daily odds boosts, gain access to lucrative contests and unlock various free bet deals.

NFL ・ 28 DAYS AGO