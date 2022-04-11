'DJ Gio' among 2 men killed in Natomas shooting

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A party at an Airbnb rental in Elk Grove turned into a nightmare when an 18-year-old was shot and killed, said the Elk Grove Police Department. The incident took place at a residence in the area of Bowmont Way and Brandamore Court around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found one victim, an 18-year-old man, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Detectives believe that there were around 10 to 15 people in the house at the time of the shooting, which was an Airbnb rental being used for a house party. Currently, the suspect has not been identified and the motive is unknown. Airbnb commented on the incident, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the events that took place here last night. Airbnb bans parties and we take these reports very seriously and have opened an investigation. We are supporting the host and are in touch with the Elk Grove Police Department to support their investigation.” The investigation is ongoing.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO