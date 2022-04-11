ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Yongqin Jiao: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner

By Department of Energy, Office of Science
Newswise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT DID THE 2011 EARLY CAREER AWARD ALLOW YOU TO DO?. I won the Early Career Research Program Award shortly after I transitioned from postdoc to staff scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). The award accelerated my growth towards scientific independence by providing five years of stable funding. It also...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Two DNA defense systems behind resilience of 7th cholera pandemic

Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, a waterborne pathogen that infects the gut of humans through contaminated water and food. When ingested, V. cholerae colonizes the gut's inner surface, causing a watery diarrhea, that if left untreated, can lead to severe dehydration and death. Cholera is still a...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Lipid signalling couples translational surveillance to systemic detoxification in Caenorhabditis elegans

Correction to: Nature Cell Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/ncb3229, published online 31 August 2015. In the version of this article originally published there were errors in Fig. 1a and Supplementary Fig. 1i. In Fig. 1a, an image of the same control pgp-5::gfp animals not exposed to translation toxin G418, mutation, or RNAi, which demonstrates the baseline of no pgp-5::gfp induction without translation dysfunction, was shown twice. The corrected Fig. 1a, below, shows one image of the control animals. In the original Supplementary Fig. 1i, an incorrect image of hypoderm-specific eft-4 RNAi instead of neuron-specific eft-4 RNAi was shown. This is corrected by replacing the image in the lower right of the revised Supplementary Fig. 1i with the correct neuron-specific eft-4 RNAi image, below. The labeling of the revised Supplementary Fig. 1i panels has also been revised to include more detail about the RNAi-deficient mutant strains and the tissue-specific rescue, as below.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers store a quantum bit for a record-breaking 20 milliseconds

Computers, smartphones, GPS: quantum physics has enabled many technological advances. It is now opening up new fields of research in cryptography (the art of coding messages) with the aim of developing ultra-secure telecommunications networks. There is one obstacle, however: after a few hundred kilometers within an optical fiber, the photons that carry the qubits or "quantum bits" (the information) disappear. They therefore need "repeaters," a kind of "relay," which are partly based on a quantum memory. By managing to store a qubit in a crystal (a "memory") for 20 milliseconds, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has set a world record and taken a major step towards the development of long-distance quantum telecommunications networks. This research can be found in the journal npj Quantum Information.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Topological Phenomena Found at High Frequencies for 5G Communications and Quantum Information Processing

A collaborative new study led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania demonstrates topological control capabilities in an acoustic system, with implications for applications such as 5G communications and quantum information processing. New research published in Nature Electronics describes topological control capabilities in an integrated acoustic-electronic system at technologically relevant...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Uranium#Stanford University
MedicalXpress

California start-up sending tiny robots on fantastic voyage into brains

Sending miniature robots deep inside the human skull to treat brain disorders has long been the stuff of science fiction—but it could soon become reality, according to a California start-up. Bionaut Labs plans its first clinical trials on humans in just two years for its tiny injectable robots, which...
ENGINEERING
technologynetworks.com

Optical Sensor Enables Rapid, Cheap COVID-19 Testing

A University of Georgia nanotechnology research group entered the race to develop a rapid test for COVID-19 in August 2020, running experiments on a new sensor for an American manufacturing company. The group, led by Yiping Zhao and Ralph Tripp, tested nanotechnology-based optical sensors designed for COVID-19 detection and saw the potential for their home-grown technology.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Entropy-driven order in an array of nanomagnets

Long-range ordering is typically associated with a decrease in entropy. Yet, it can also be driven by increasing entropy in certain special cases. Here we demonstrate that artificial spin-ice arrays of single-domain nanomagnets can be designed to produce such entropy-driven order. We focus on the tetris artificial spin-ice structure, a highly frustrated array geometry with a zero-point Pauling entropy, which is formed by selectively creating regular vacancies on the canonical square ice lattice. We probe thermally active tetris artificial spin ice both experimentally and through simulations, measuring the magnetic moments of the individual nanomagnets. We find two-dimensional magnetic ordering in one subset of these moments, which we demonstrate to be induced by disorder (that is, increased entropy) in another subset of the moments. In contrast with other entropy-driven systems, the discrete degrees of freedom in tetris artificial spin ice are binary and are both designable and directly observable at the microscale, and the entropy of the system is precisely calculable in simulations. This example, in which the system's interactions and ground-state entropy are well defined, expands the experimental landscape for the study of entropy-driven ordering.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New 3D printing technique is a game changer for medical testing devices

Microfluidic devices are compact testing tools made up of tiny channels carved on a chip, which allow biomedical researchers to test the properties of liquids, particles and cells at a microscale. They are crucial to drug development, diagnostic testing and medical research in areas such as cancer, diabetes and now COVID-19. However, the production of these devices is very labor-intensive, with minute channels and wells that often need to be manually etched or molded into a transparent resin chip for testing. While 3D printing has offered many advantages for biomedical device manufacturing, its techniques were previously not sensitive enough to build layers with the minute detail required for microfluidic devices. Until now.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
scitechdaily.com

5,500 New RNA Virus Species Discovered in the Ocean – Tracing the Origins of Viruses and the Origins of Life

Ocean Water Samples Yield Treasure Trove of RNA Virus Data. Ocean water samples collected around the world have yielded a treasure trove of new data about RNA viruses, expanding ecological research possibilities and reshaping our understanding of how these small but significant submicroscopic particles evolved. Combining machine-learning analyses with traditional...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Easy and high-throughput model for evaluating efficiency of photodynamic agent

Recently, researchers led by Prof. Huang Qing at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) provided a new photodynamic agent and introduced Caenorhabditis elegans as an easy and high throughput model to evaluate the photodynamic agent efficiency. Results were published in Biomaterials Science.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Engineered bacteria could help protect 'good' gut microbes from antibiotics

Antibiotics are life-saving drugs, but they can also harm the beneficial microbes that live in the human gut. Following antibiotic treatment, some patients are at risk of developing inflammation or opportunistic infections such as Clostridiodes difficile. Indiscriminate use of antibiotics on gut microbes can also contribute to the spread of resistance to the drugs.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Expanding infrared microspectroscopy with Lucy-Richardson-Rosen computational reconstruction method

Opto-Electronic Science has published a study expanding infrared microspectroscopy with the Lucy-Richardson-Rosen computational reconstruction method. Computational imaging technologies have substantially reduced the costs of imaging systems and at the same time significantly improved their performances such as three-dimensional imaging capability, multispectral imaging with a monochrome sensor, etc., However, computational imaging methods are not free of challenges. Most if not all computational imaging methods require special optical modulators such as scatter-plates, Fresnel zone apertures, and coded apertures that map every object point into a special intensity distribution. A computational method reconstructs the recorded intensity distribution into multispectral, multidimensional images. Since an intermediate reconstruction step is involved, computational imaging methods are termed indirect imagers while conventional lens-based imaging systems are direct imagers. The need for special optical modulators in computational imaging is due to the limitations in the reconstruction mechanisms. Furthermore, even though the above computational methods can render additional information than conventional lens-based imagers, the quality of reconstruction has never been to the level of a lens-based imager.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

The fitness of photosynthetic organisms depends on the integrity of their endogenous clocks

Life on Earth runs in 24-hour cycles. From tiny bacteria to human beings, organisms adapt to alterations of day and night. External factors, such as changes in light and temperature, are needed to entrain the clock. Many metabolic processes are controlled by the endogenous clock. Scientists at the University of Jena have now studied the molecular rhythms of the endogenous clock in the "green lineage." In a current publication in the journal Plant Physiology, the team led by Prof. Maria Mittag of the Matthias Schleiden Institute provides an overview of their genetic basis.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

New HYBRiD Technique for Making Tissue Transparent Could Speed the Study of Many Diseases

Scripps Research technique makes it easier to analyze body-wide biological processes and diseases such as COVID-19 infection. Scientists at Scripps Research have unveiled a new tissue-clearing method for rendering large biological samples transparent. The method makes it easier than ever for scientists to visualize and study healthy and disease-related biological processes occurring across multiple organ systems.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

From rare soil microbe, a new antibiotic candidate

Demand for new kinds of antibiotics is surging, as drug-resistant and emerging infections are becoming an increasingly serious global health threat. Researchers are racing to reexamine certain microbes that serve as one of our most successful sources of therapeutics: the actinomycetes. Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis and the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Quantum microscopy based on Hong"“Ou"“Mandel interference

Hong"“Ou"“Mandel (HOM) interference-the bunching of indistinguishable photons at a beamsplitter-is a staple of quantum optics and lies at the heart of many quantum sensing approaches and recent optical quantum computers. Here we report a full-field, scan-free quantum imaging technique that exploits HOM interference to reconstruct the surface depth profile of transparent samples. We demonstrate the ability to retrieve images with micrometre-scale depth features with photon flux as small as seven photon pairs per frame. Using a single-photon avalanche diode camera, we measure both bunched and anti-bunched photon-pair distributions at the output of an HOM interferometer, which are combined to provide a lower-noise image of the sample. This approach demonstrates the possibility of HOM microscopy as a tool for the label-free imaging of transparent samples in the very low photon regime.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

The impact of long-term spaceflight on cerebrospinal fluid and perivascular spaces in astronauts and cosmonauts

An international team of researchers has conducted an extensive study of the impact of long-term space flight on the eyes and brains of astronauts. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of MRI scans of both astronauts and cosmonauts before and after venturing into space and the differences they found between the two groups.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy