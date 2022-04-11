ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FULL DOCUMENT: Public comment opens on proposed FEMA trailer project in Metairie for Hurricane Ida victims

By Kylee Bond
UPDATE: FEMA trailer park will not be located at the site in Metairie. Jefferson Parish officials released a statement saying that the site will no longer be considered.

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — It’s been more than 7 months since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana and FEMA is looking to get started on a group housing site for survivors in Jefferson Parish.

According to a statement from FEMA, the project includes developing a 5.74-acre site that will house up to 28 travel trailers and a single office in Metairie. It was later revealed the proposed site would be in the 3600 block of Houma Boulevard.

Read the full document in the reader below.

Construction would consist of lot clearing, grading, road enhancement, installation of utilities, and transporting trailers to the site. The housing project would stay in the area until no longer needed.

UPDATE: FEMA trailer park will not be located at site in Metairie

A forum has been opened for public comment on the site and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 11. To submit a written comment, send an email to dr-4611-fema-ehp-ia@fema.dhs.gov with the subject “Temporary Housing – Metairie Group Housing Site (JE-05)”

