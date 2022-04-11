ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blaFu_0f5mFjbS00

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store.

According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the afternoon on April 3.

Police release photos of alleged Boot Barn bandit

The two suspects were seen leaving the Millcreek Mall Complex in a silver GMC Envoy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Kutterna at (814) 838-9515 extension 570.

Anonymous tips can be left at (814) 836-9271 or online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourErie

Erie Police Department continues efforts seeking more women for the force

Erie Police continue their efforts on hiring more women. Currently in 2022, there are fewer than 10 female officers in the complement. Here is more on the efforts the department is taking. Erie Police Department has been working on hiring more female officers for years. In November of 2021 they hired their eighth female officer. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police release photos of alleged Boot Barn bandit

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has released photos of a suspect in an alleged boot theft in Erie. According to a PSP news release, a white male wearing a mask entered the Erie Boot Barn at about 7:30 p.m. on April 1. The suspect tried on a pair of El Dorado Boots, a value […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man arrested for robbing Family Dollar twice in same night

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Family Dollar in Erie twice in the same night, then leading police on a chase. Erie City Police report a man was seen on surveillance video leaving the Family Dollar in the 100 block of East 12th Street in Erie Friday evening […]
ERIE, PA
Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
Millcreek Township, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Store#Thieves#Millcreek Police#Boscov#Gmc#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly posting anti-Biden sticker on gas pumps

(WTRF) A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he allegedly posted anti-Biden stickers on a gas pump. Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief. The incident was captured on video by Aaron Phillips who recorded the arrest where Glazewski can be heard yelling expletives and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy