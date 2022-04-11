Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store.

According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the afternoon on April 3.

The two suspects were seen leaving the Millcreek Mall Complex in a silver GMC Envoy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Kutterna at (814) 838-9515 extension 570.

Anonymous tips can be left at (814) 836-9271 or online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line .

