I’m a former Starbucks employee – why you WON’T get a bigger caffeine hit if you order a venti

By Kenley Stevenson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
THERE'S a good chance you've been making this mistake when ordering your favorite Starbucks drink.

When ordering, you'd assume that the more caffeine you want, the bigger size you'd need, meaning the more you'd have to pay.

A former Starbucks employee said that venti and grande drinks contain the same number of espresso shots Credit: Getty
Whether your drink contains milk or not can also play a role in the amount of espresso added Credit: Getty

Surprisingly, that's not entirely true, according to a former employee.

An anonymous former barista told Insider that the grande and venti espresso drinks both contain two shots of espresso, or at least that's how it worked at their specific Starbucks location.

According to Taste of Home, milk can be another factor that ties into the number of espresso shots in a drink.

They said that tall drinks made with milk only have one shot of espresso, while tall Americanos or shaken espressos contain two.

Similar to this, grande espresso shots have two shots, but grande Americanos and shaken espressos have three.

Keep in mind that this differs between venti iced and venti hot lattes.

Taste of Home said that a hot venti drink has two shots of espresso, the same as a grande drink.

The extra space in the venti is used for any added syrups and milk.

As for an iced venti drink, they said even drinks with milk get three shots of espresso and they add even another shot for a shaken espresso.

They said there are a few exceptions to the number of espresso shots in a drink.

According to Taste of Home, frappuccinos, no matter the size, always contain just one shot of espresso.

For more caffeine, they said flat white lattes always include an extra shot of espresso compared to a traditional latte.

So next time you're looking for an extra kick of caffeine, be sure to pay extra attention to what size drink you're ordering.

Hot venti drinks only get two shots of espresso while iced get three Credit: Getty
Frappuccinos get one shot of espresso no matter what size you order Credit: Getty

