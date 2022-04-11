ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I’m a bride & saved hundreds on my wedding cake with DIY – my trick is simple & I didn’t have to bake anything

By Sara Whitman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A BRIDE who didn't want to spend a fortune on a traditional wedding cake revealed how she saved hundreds by making it herself.

She said her trick cost less than $100 and she didn't even have to bake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBxL4_0f5mFIxx00
A bride revealed exactly how she saved hundreds on her wedding cake Credit: TikTok/kaitlyn.lauren
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ojv8u_0f5mFIxx00
She said she purchased two cakes from Sam's Club and then put them together Credit: TikTok/kaitlyn.lauren

"If you're getting married soon, I have a budget-saving hack that helped me save hundreds of dollars on my wedding cake," a woman who goes by Kaitlyn Lauren said in a video she shared online.

She went on to reveal that she ordered two plain circular cakes with white icing from Sam's Club for $40 each.

Kaitlyn then stacked them on each other and placed some decorative flowers on them and voilà: her wedding cake was complete.

In the comment section, Kaitlyn added that she then bought 30 Sam's Club cupcakes and "a couple dozen" doughnuts to serve to guests in addition to the cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iznks_0f5mFIxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZ2ud_0f5mFIxx00

"We had more than enough dessert!" she exclaimed.

Lauren's wedding day hack had viewers thrilled, with a person who claimed to be a professional cake decorator writing they approved of the money-saving trick.

"Everyone should have the best option that works for their wedding," they stated.

"I’m pretty sure when my sister got married they were selling 3 tier cakes and she got two of them and we even had leftovers," a second approving viewer claimed.

Another bride who claimed she did the same thing wrote: "We did this too!!!

"The cake was good and super affordable compared to even the cheapest quotes we got."

Similarly, another bride previously revealed she thinks wedding cakes are a waste of money altogether and regrets buying her $1800 one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBtJM_0f5mFIxx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCYhu_0f5mFIxx00

"Nobody ate it, including ourselves. Don’t spend money on it.

"Serve a late-night instead that people will actually eat in the last hour when they are tired from dancing," she recommended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yq8AT_0f5mFIxx00
Dozens of former brides revealed they also went with a store-bought cake to save money Credit: TikTok/kaitlyn.lauren

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Cakes#Diy#Bride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

I had to do an internal examination on MYSELF when I unexpectedly went into labour at home… I could feel the head

A MUM has recalled how she was forced to do an internal examination on herself to see how close she was to giving birth when she went into labour unexpectedly at home. Holly Lo opened up about her experience in several videos on her TikTok page, explaining that she thought she had hours before she was going to give birth when her contractions started.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
388K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy