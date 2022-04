A Fairfax County police officer was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault on Friday afternoon, following a jury trial. Body camera footage showed the officer, Tyler Timberlake, who is white, placing his knee on a man’s back and using a stun gun on him in June 2020, about a week after video of the murder of George Floyd touched off a nationwide protest movement against police brutality.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 20 DAYS AGO