The skirmish in the Republican Party in Caddo Parish is heating up even more today. The group gathered Tuesday for their monthly meeting and they heard from the 3 Republican candidates for Mayor of Shreveport. But when it was his turn to speak, Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez criticized the leadership for not sending him a "formal invitation" to be at the meeting and he promptly resigned his position on the Republican Party Executive Committee and announced he would be running for Mayor as a "no-party" candidate.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO