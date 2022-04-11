ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Luka Doncic getting MRI after injuring calf in regular-season finale

By Chelena Goldman
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will undergo an MRI after sustaining a left calf strain in Sunday's regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The team is currently optimistic Doncic isn't severely injured and won't miss significant time with the playoffs opening next weekend.

Dallas ended the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference and will play the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA postseason starting next Saturday.

"For some reason, I feel like he'll be ready to go," Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson said Sunday of Doncic, via ESPN. "Knowing the competitor that he is, I feel like he'll be ready. It's unfortunate, but a competitor like that you can't keep down for long."

Doncic posted 26 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in 29 minutes on Sunday before sustaining the calf injury. He ended the regular season averaging 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game.

