High Wind Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry, northwestern Palm Beach and southern Glades Counties through 615 PM EDT At 524 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Lake Harbor, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Glade, Clewiston, Pahokee, South Bay, Lake Harbor, Okeelanta, Belle Glade Camp, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and Harlem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
