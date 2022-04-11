ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake MORE RAIN, SNOW, AND WIND ON THE WAY * MID WEEK STORM: Thursday evening, there may be a few light showers that make it past the Sierra, but overall western Nevada and the Eastern Sierra will continue dealing with gusty winds. The probability of damaging winds is less than 20%, but wind gusts will be strong enough to disrupt high-profile vehicle travel and outdoor recreation. Winds will relax through the night as a more tranquil day evolves for Friday. * EASTER WEEKEND: We will be keeping an eye on another storm for Friday night into Saturday with more rain and snow for the Sierra, northeastern California and far northern Nevada. There is a 50% chance of spillover rain and snow into western Nevada, but accumulations would be well under 0.25". Winds will be the primary feature with this storm for us in Nevada. Even with the storm potential for Saturday, simulations are favoring a dry Easter Sunday with temperatures warming to near mid-April averages. * MORE STORMS: Plan on more storms Monday night into Tuesday and then again later next week. Stay tuned, especially if you have travel plans!
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along U.S Highways 56, 64 and 87. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the late morning before temperatures begin to warm. This could reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Pueblo, southern El Paso and Crowley Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles traveling on east west oriented roads such as highway 50.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Additional accumulations of up to 2 inches, except up to 4 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Area roadways that are wet as of nightfall may freeze overnight, creating slick conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light dusting of snow is possible below 5500 feet, with lesser chances for daytime accumulation.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Marshall, Kittson, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; Kittson; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry, northwestern Palm Beach and southern Glades Counties through 615 PM EDT At 524 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Lake Harbor, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Glade, Clewiston, Pahokee, South Bay, Lake Harbor, Okeelanta, Belle Glade Camp, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and Harlem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Shasta County through 545 PM PDT At 456 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palo Cedro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Redding, Palo Cedro, Shingletown, Millville and Inwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow showers are decreasing in coverage and WYDOT webcams are showing very little in the way of snow in and around Arlington. Therefore...the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at 6 PM this evening.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

