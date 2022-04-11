Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Litchfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR LITCHFIELD COUNTY At 541 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Norfolk to near New Preston, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Torrington, New Milford, Thomaston, New Hartford, Kent, Sharon, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton, Oakville, Terryville, New Hartford Center, Woodbury Center, New Preston, Cornwall Bridge, Winsted, Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton and Barkhamsted. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0