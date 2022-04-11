ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

A new path to nuclear fusion? A novel pistol shrimp-inspired system succeeded

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDvw6_0f5mBdRw00

A British fusion firm and University of Oxford spinoff First Light Fusion claims it achieved nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets.

Its new method offers the "fastest, simplest and cheapest route to commercial fusion power," the company explains in a press release. Amazingly, its novel "projectile" approach is inspired by one of the smallest creatures in the ocean, the pistol shrimp.

A new method for nuclear fusion

Governments worldwide are increasingly investing in nuclear fusion ventures as they have the potential to drastically curb emissions by providing practically limitless clean energy. Nuclear fusion generates electricity using the same method as the Sun and the stars — by slamming atoms together so that they fuse into heavier elements and release immense amounts of energy.

Most big tokamak projects, such as the one developed by Bill Gates-backed MIT startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems, use fusion reactors called tokamaks that rely on lasers and incredibly powerful magnets to contain incredibly hot plasma reactions.

First Light Fusion has presented an alternative approach: using a railgun, the company fires a projectile toward a fuel pellet-carrying falling target at hypersonic speed, allowing it to generate specifically timed collapsing shockwaves that momentarily create pressure levels almost a billion times higher than atmospheric air pressure at sea level.

These pressure levels are so high, they can be harnessed to make small embedded deuterium fuel pellets implode at high enough speeds to overcome nuclear repulsion, allowing them to kickstart fusion reactions.

Inspired by the power of the pistol shrimp

First Light explains that its technique is inspired by the pistol shrimp, which fires bubbles at unsuspecting prey by snapping its claws together at such high speeds that it creates a shockwave and even emits a bright flash of light.

The company designed a method, based on the pistol shrimp's technique, that creates the conditions required for fusion. First Light uses a railgun-like electromagnetic device that fires a projectile at speeds of over 14,500 mph. When the projectile hits the falling target, the impact pressure is approximately 100 gigapascals. The fuel pellet-carrying target has a special design that amplifies this pressure immensely to around one terapascal. When the fuel pellet implodes, the final measurement accumulates, reaching a massive pressure of 100 terapascals.

According to First Light, this momentarily makes the fuel the fastest moving object on Earth, as it reaches speeds of 157,000 mph. During this process, the fuel pellet is compressed from a few millimeters down to less than 100 microns, which is enough for fusion reactions to take place. The company's system transfers that energy via a pool of liquid lithium and a heat exchanger transfer.

First Light says a commercial plant using its design would have an output of around 744 MW, which is a little less than the typical nuclear power plant's 1 GW output, though without the risk of meltdown. The company says it has achieved fusion using its design and it is "working towards a pilot plant producing ~150 MW of electricity and costing less than $1 billion in the 2030s."

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

The surface of Mercury is covered in diamonds

As the closest planet to the Sun, Mercury is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing planets in the solar system. Compared to our comprehension of the Moon and Mars, not much is known about this planet with a hostile environment. Mercury's crust is mostly in the form of graphite, a...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Fusion#Fusion Power#Shrimp#British#University Of Oxford#First Light Fusion#Mit
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Sand Hills Express

36-million-year-old fossil of “sea monster” found in desert

Paleontologists on Thursday unveiled the fossilized remains of an ancient whale that inhabited the seas 36 million years ago, found last year in a Peruvian desert. Scientists called the creature a “sea monster” that “surely did a lot of damage.”. “We have presented the new Peruvian basilosaurus,...
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy