Columbus, GA

Police investigating shooting in 4300 block of Hamilton Road

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting on Hamilton Road.

According to police, the shooting injured one person and happened in the 4300 block of Hamilton Road.

Officials said the victim in the shooting is listed as being in serious condition, however their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3150 or call 911.

