ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Adidas 3SSB Live Day 3 Standouts and Breakouts

By Jamie Shaw about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNyub_0f5mACv400
2024 5-star Ian Jackson of Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes (photo cred- KSR)

Noblesville, Indiana – Adidas came to the Indianapolis suburb for the first live session of the season. The entire circuit took up two locations, and college coaches were around all day.

On3 showed up for Day 3 of the event. Here are the standouts.

‘23 6-8 PF Rashaud Marshall, Arkansas Hawks

Rashaud Marshall is a strong, bully-type player on the block. With around 20 coaches watching the last game of the day, many walked away talking about the physicality Marshall played with. He set up great position on the block and finished left shoulder, right shoulder. The 6-foot-8 forward stepped out to knock down an 18-footer, and he is a strong area rebounder who high-points the ball with powerful hands. This viewing on the Adidas Circuit was On3’s first live viewing of the Blytheville (AR) High forward, and he left a great impression.

Status: Uncommitted, offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, TCU, etc.

‘23 6-4 SG Ja’Kobe Walter, Team Trae Young

Ja’Kobe Walter gave me the best performance I saw all weekend when he went for a smooth 34 points in the day’s first game. Nate Oats was courtside for the game, and so were Baylor, Auburn, Texas, and others. The 2023 On3 Consensus No. 21 player’s game starts around his jump shot. It is smoother with range and a consistent release. However, he was more than just a jump shooter in this one. The McKinney (TX) High shooting guard showcased a smooth floor game that got him to his spots.

Status: Offers from Baylor, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, etc.

‘24 6-9 C Flory Bidunga, Indiana Elite 16s

Even at UAA, all we heard about on Saturday night was Flory Bidunga’s performance at Adidas. The Kokomo (IN) High big man finished with 34 points for the game and a load of buzz. Bidunga is a native of The Congo and just came over to the United States less than nine months ago. His activity level is what sticks out the most. Bidunga chases the ball on the boards, and when he secures the rebound, he puts his head down and charges directly to the basket. He is a good athlete, he attempts to dunk it when close to the rim, and he has a soft touch over his right shoulder. Purdue head coach Matt Painter was courtside watching. He is very raw and still has a ways to go when processing the game, but you cannot ignore the frame and production.

Status: No offers coming into the weekend

‘24 6-5 SG Ian Jackson, Wiz Kids

Ian Jackson has all the tools. The frame, the vision, the defense, the handle, it is all there. Playing up on 17u for the Wiz Kids, Jackson looked like a high-effort two-way wing who played with a lot of flair. Jackson is a five-star, each time he steps onto the floor, he makes something happen. His Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes team played a big schedule this year, and Jackson stood out in all. The defense and effort he gives stood out as well. He continued that in this setting, confirming his ranking and status as one of the best amongst his peers.

Status: Offers from St. John’s Seton Hall, UConn, etc.

24 6-4 SG Jonathan Powell, Wildcats Select 16s

Jonathan Powell exploded for 45 points in the game we watched. It was an array of three-points, mid-range pull-ups, and finishes at the rim. The Centerville (OH) High shooting guard has a good frame and played comfortably on the ball in the half-court. His ability to get to his spots off the bounce and his confidence made the 45 points look effortless. In a game where most coaches were courtside to watch another player, Powell clearly took the Adidas spotlight and shined it brightly.

Status: Illinois offered on the spot, his first offer.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

5 Schools Named Possible Options For Bronny James

If Bronny James is going to play college basketball, the four-star recruit is going to have to make a decision on where to attend college at some point in the next year. The class of 2023 prospect is viewed as a top 50 recruit in the country, with offers from some notable schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malik Benson lists Arkansas in Top-11

One of JUCO’s hottest prospects from the Class of 2023 is getting closer to naming his next destination. Malik Benson, a wide receiver from Hutchinson Community College in Lansing, Kan., listed his top-11 college choices over the weekend, with Arkansas making the cut. Blessed🙏🏿 @recruitgf pic.twitter.com/uDbzHLwVk9 — Malik (Leek) Benson (@Leek_leek5) April 9, 2022 Offers from Power Five programs have come in droves for Benson following a season that saw Benson reel in 43 catches for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns, especially those from the Southeastern Conference. Out of his top-11, seven of those hail from the SEC. Arkansas jumped into the sweepstakes on February 28, two days after Oregon offered, and four days after Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina made their offers. At the time of Arkansas’ offer, Benson had fielded offers from 13 power five teams. Since then, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, West Virginia, and Oklahoma have hopped on the trend. Joining Arkansas in Benson’s top-11 are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. More Arkansas recruiting!Barry Dunning: The ultimate teammate
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Centerville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Noblesville, IN
City
Auburn, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Adidas Circuit#Ar#Ole Miss#Texas A M#Tcu#Sg Ja Kobe Walter#Baylor
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC staff keeping tabs on five-star recruit

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff have kept busy this weekend in Orlando watching the EYBL AAU event. The Tar Heels have been in to see five-star target G.G. Jackson, as well as five-star, commit Simeon Wilcher already.  And on Sunday, they were keeping tabs on a pair of recruits on the same team. Davis, Brad Frederick, and Jeff Lebo were in attendance to watch Matas Buzelis and Taylor Bowen play for Expressions Elite on Sunday morning in Orlando. Buzelis scored 13 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists while Bowen went for 25 points in the game in...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
39K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy