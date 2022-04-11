Adidas 3SSB Live Day 3 Standouts and Breakouts

2024 5-star Ian Jackson of Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes (photo cred- KSR)

Noblesville, Indiana – Adidas came to the Indianapolis suburb for the first live session of the season. The entire circuit took up two locations, and college coaches were around all day.

On3 showed up for Day 3 of the event. Here are the standouts.

‘23 6-8 PF Rashaud Marshall, Arkansas Hawks

Rashaud Marshall is a strong, bully-type player on the block. With around 20 coaches watching the last game of the day, many walked away talking about the physicality Marshall played with. He set up great position on the block and finished left shoulder, right shoulder. The 6-foot-8 forward stepped out to knock down an 18-footer, and he is a strong area rebounder who high-points the ball with powerful hands. This viewing on the Adidas Circuit was On3’s first live viewing of the Blytheville (AR) High forward, and he left a great impression.

Status: Uncommitted, offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, TCU, etc.

‘23 6-4 SG Ja’Kobe Walter, Team Trae Young

Ja’Kobe Walter gave me the best performance I saw all weekend when he went for a smooth 34 points in the day’s first game. Nate Oats was courtside for the game, and so were Baylor, Auburn, Texas, and others. The 2023 On3 Consensus No. 21 player’s game starts around his jump shot. It is smoother with range and a consistent release. However, he was more than just a jump shooter in this one. The McKinney (TX) High shooting guard showcased a smooth floor game that got him to his spots.

Status: Offers from Baylor, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, etc.

‘24 6-9 C Flory Bidunga, Indiana Elite 16s

Even at UAA, all we heard about on Saturday night was Flory Bidunga’s performance at Adidas. The Kokomo (IN) High big man finished with 34 points for the game and a load of buzz. Bidunga is a native of The Congo and just came over to the United States less than nine months ago. His activity level is what sticks out the most. Bidunga chases the ball on the boards, and when he secures the rebound, he puts his head down and charges directly to the basket. He is a good athlete, he attempts to dunk it when close to the rim, and he has a soft touch over his right shoulder. Purdue head coach Matt Painter was courtside watching. He is very raw and still has a ways to go when processing the game, but you cannot ignore the frame and production.

Status: No offers coming into the weekend

‘24 6-5 SG Ian Jackson, Wiz Kids

Ian Jackson has all the tools. The frame, the vision, the defense, the handle, it is all there. Playing up on 17u for the Wiz Kids, Jackson looked like a high-effort two-way wing who played with a lot of flair. Jackson is a five-star, each time he steps onto the floor, he makes something happen. His Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes team played a big schedule this year, and Jackson stood out in all. The defense and effort he gives stood out as well. He continued that in this setting, confirming his ranking and status as one of the best amongst his peers.

Status: Offers from St. John’s Seton Hall, UConn, etc.

24 6-4 SG Jonathan Powell, Wildcats Select 16s

Jonathan Powell exploded for 45 points in the game we watched. It was an array of three-points, mid-range pull-ups, and finishes at the rim. The Centerville (OH) High shooting guard has a good frame and played comfortably on the ball in the half-court. His ability to get to his spots off the bounce and his confidence made the 45 points look effortless. In a game where most coaches were courtside to watch another player, Powell clearly took the Adidas spotlight and shined it brightly.

Status: Illinois offered on the spot, his first offer.